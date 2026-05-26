The perfect Fieldy summer menu

Philippa Davis

Philippa Davis offers a few recipes to inspire your summer entertaining

summer recipes
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Cocktails

Greet your guests with a cocktail. How about a Pimmgroni? Less sweet than Pimm’s but longer and more refreshing than a negroni, this fruity, bittersweet summer drink is the perfect way to get the party started.

Pimmgroni

Pimmgroni

Nibbles

devilled egg dip with crudites

Spicy devilled egg dip

What about a pre-party nibble? Try this spicy devilled egg dip recipe which is also perfect for picnics.

This dip goes perfectly with my anchovy and cheese straws which are crisp, buttery and with a sophisticated hit of anchovy. They make a great pre-party nibble and pair particularly well with a chilled glass of English fizz. Makes 16 straws.

Anchovy and cheese straws

Anchovy And Cheese Straws by Philippa Davis

Starters

This chopped venison heart with chilli salad is the perfect offering for those who like it hot.

Chopped venison heart with chilli salad

This chopped venison heart with chilli salad can be slow cooked or flash fried.

Alternatively, if you’d like a fishy starter then make this bass ceviche, a light and zesty starter with a subtle kick.

Bass ceviche.

Zesty bass ceviche is a great starter if you have guests coming for supper.

Want to serve game and get some of the preparation done ahead of your party? Crispy pretzel parmesan partridge is ideal for this. You can prep the partridge and make the sauce up to a day before it is needed and finish off/reheat just before serving.

crispy pretzel partridge

Crispy pretzel partridge

Main courses for summer

Where would we be without a barbecue dish? Get game on the barbecue this summer with Lebanese grilled venison koftas with tabbouleh salad.

venison burger

The perfect venison burger

Eating al fresco

We don’t get the opportunity to eat outside as much as we would like in the United Kingdom, so let’s make the most of it when we can. Here are some recipes to make eating under the sky even more special.

sliced roast venison

Sliced roast venison with caper sauce

Sliced roast venison with caper sauce. This venison dish may seem decadent for a picnic but it’s quick and simple to make and always a crowd-pleaser.

Sticky Pimm’s-glazed pheasant

At my house, Pimm’s equals summer. For this recipe I have used its classic sweet, fruity and slightly bitter flavours to make a delicious glazed pheasant summer salad. Sticky Pimm’s-glazed pheasant with cucumber, mint and strawberry salad.

Pheasant salad with kefir ranch dressing

Pheasant salad with kefir ranch dressing

Looking for a salad recipe? Try my pheasant salad with kefir ranch dressing recipe. The perfect way to use up leftover pheasant from the freezer.

Eton mess ice cream

Eton mess ice cream

And something sweet

Here’s my take on Eton mess. A recipe for Eton mess ice cream.

Trifle opera cake jars with amaretto

Trifle opera cake jars with amaretto

You can make an al fresco feast an occasion and finish it in style with these trifle opera cake jars with amaretto.

Barbecue piña colada

Dust off your coconut rum for this super summer pud, barbecue piña colada

For the perfect final flourish to your summer barbecue, raid the drinks cabinet for that forgotton bottle of coconut rum and make this barbecue piña colada.

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