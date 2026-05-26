The perfect Fieldy summer menu

Philippa Davis offers a few recipes to inspire your summer entertaining

Cocktails

Greet your guests with a cocktail. How about a Pimmgroni? Less sweet than Pimm’s but longer and more refreshing than a negroni, this fruity, bittersweet summer drink is the perfect way to get the party started.

Nibbles

What about a pre-party nibble? Try this spicy devilled egg dip recipe which is also perfect for picnics.

This dip goes perfectly with my anchovy and cheese straws which are crisp, buttery and with a sophisticated hit of anchovy. They make a great pre-party nibble and pair particularly well with a chilled glass of English fizz. Makes 16 straws.

Starters

This chopped venison heart with chilli salad is the perfect offering for those who like it hot.

Alternatively, if you’d like a fishy starter then make this bass ceviche, a light and zesty starter with a subtle kick.

Want to serve game and get some of the preparation done ahead of your party? Crispy pretzel parmesan partridge is ideal for this. You can prep the partridge and make the sauce up to a day before it is needed and finish off/reheat just before serving.

Main courses for summer

Where would we be without a barbecue dish? Get game on the barbecue this summer with Lebanese grilled venison koftas with tabbouleh salad.

Burgers are always a favourite and this venison burger recipe is sure to please and leave your guests wanting more.

Eating al fresco

We don’t get the opportunity to eat outside as much as we would like in the United Kingdom, so let’s make the most of it when we can. Here are some recipes to make eating under the sky even more special.

Sliced roast venison with caper sauce. This venison dish may seem decadent for a picnic but it’s quick and simple to make and always a crowd-pleaser.

At my house, Pimm’s equals summer. For this recipe I have used its classic sweet, fruity and slightly bitter flavours to make a delicious glazed pheasant summer salad. Sticky Pimm’s-glazed pheasant with cucumber, mint and strawberry salad.

Looking for a salad recipe? Try my pheasant salad with kefir ranch dressing recipe. The perfect way to use up leftover pheasant from the freezer.

And something sweet

Here’s my take on Eton mess. A recipe for Eton mess ice cream.

You can make an al fresco feast an occasion and finish it in style with these trifle opera cake jars with amaretto.

For the perfect final flourish to your summer barbecue, raid the drinks cabinet for that forgotton bottle of coconut rum and make this barbecue piña colada.

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