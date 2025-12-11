You can prep the partridge and make the sauce up to a day before it is needed and finish off/reheat just before serving says Philippa Davis. Serves 8.

Nearly impossible to say after a glass or two but always utterly delicious to eat, this crispy pretzel parmesan partridge served with a buttery sweet and tangy sauce makes for a wonderfully fun starter. Crispy pretzel parmesan partridge Ingredients Sauce 100g honey

100g raspberry vinegar

200g salted butter Partridge 90g salted pretzels

30g plain yoghurt

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 medium egg

30g plain flour

8 skinless partridge breasts, sinews removed

Oil for frying To serve 80g parmesan

100g rocket Method Sauce Place the honey, vinegar and butter in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook for a couple of minutes to reduce slightly. The sauce can now be cooled and reheated for serving. Partridge Blitz the pretzels in a blender until they resemble fine breadcrumbs then pour into a small dish. Mix the yoghurt, paprika and egg in another small dish. In a third dish combine the flour and some salt and pepper. Dip each of the partridge breasts in the flour, then the egg mix, then the pretzel crumbs and lay flat on a tray. To cook Reheat the sauce in a small pan. In a wide frying pan on a medium heat add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan by 2mm. Fry the partridge – in batches if pan space is tight – on both sides until golden and just cooked through. You may need to top up the oil. Remove and keep warm. To serve Place a pile of rocket on to each plate. Top with the crispy partridge and some grated parmesan. Serve with a little dish of warm sauce on the side.