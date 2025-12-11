You can prep the partridge and make the sauce up to a day before it is needed and finish off/reheat just before serving says Philippa Davis. Serves 8.
Nearly impossible to say after a glass or two but always utterly delicious to eat, this crispy pretzel parmesan partridge served with a buttery sweet and tangy sauce makes for a wonderfully fun starter.
Crispy pretzel parmesan partridge
Ingredients
Sauce
- 100g honey
- 100g raspberry vinegar
- 200g salted butter
Partridge
- 90g salted pretzels
- 30g plain yoghurt
- 1 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 medium egg
- 30g plain flour
- 8 skinless partridge breasts, sinews removed
- Oil for frying
To serve
- 80g parmesan
- 100g rocket
Method
Sauce
- Place the honey, vinegar and butter in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer.
- Cook for a couple of minutes to reduce slightly. The sauce can now be cooled and reheated for serving.
Partridge
- Blitz the pretzels in a blender until they resemble fine breadcrumbs then pour into a small dish.
- Mix the yoghurt, paprika and egg in another small dish.
- In a third dish combine the flour and some salt and pepper.
- Dip each of the partridge breasts in the flour, then the egg mix, then the pretzel crumbs and lay flat on a tray.
To cook
- Reheat the sauce in a small pan.
- In a wide frying pan on a medium heat add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan by 2mm.
- Fry the partridge – in batches if pan space is tight – on both sides until golden and just cooked through. You may need to top up the oil. Remove and keep warm.
To serve
- Place a pile of rocket on to each plate. Top with the crispy partridge and some grated parmesan.
- Serve with a little dish of warm sauce on the side.