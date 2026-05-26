Less sweet than Pimm’s but longer and more refreshing than a negroni, this fruity, bittersweet summer drink is the perfect way to get the party started. Serves 4.
Pimmgroni
Pimmgroni base
- 100ml gin
- 100ml red vermouth
- 50ml cointreau
- 50ml sweet sherry
- 50ml Campari
To serve
- 4 strawberries, cut into four thick slices
- 4 sprigs of mint
- 4 thin, round slices of lemon, cut in half
- 8 round slices of cucumber
- 400ml ginger ale
Pimmgroni base
In a jug mix the gin, red vermouth, cointreau, sweet sherry and Campari. This can now be kept in a bottle and stored in a cool, dark place until ready to use.
To serve
- About 10 minutes before serving, pour the base mix into a jug and add the strawberries, mint, lemon and cucumber.
- Leave to sit for 10 minutes then top with the ginger ale and give it one gentle stir.
- Serve with a straw in tall glasses filled with ice.
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