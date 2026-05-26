Less sweet than Pimm’s but longer and more refreshing than a negroni, this fruity, bittersweet summer drink is the perfect way to get the party started. Serves 4.

Pimmgroni

Pimmgroni base

100ml gin

100ml red vermouth

50ml cointreau

50ml sweet sherry

50ml Campari

To serve

4 strawberries, cut into four thick slices

4 sprigs of mint

4 thin, round slices of lemon, cut in half

8 round slices of cucumber

400ml ginger ale

Pimmgroni base

In a jug mix the gin, red vermouth, cointreau, sweet sherry and Campari. This can now be kept in a bottle and stored in a cool, dark place until ready to use.

To serve

About 10 minutes before serving, pour the base mix into a jug and add the strawberries, mint, lemon and cucumber. Leave to sit for 10 minutes then top with the ginger ale and give it one gentle stir. Serve with a straw in tall glasses filled with ice.

Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.