Venison burger with bearnaise mayo and five-ring salad

Venison burgers are absolutely delicious and make a change from the usual beef. This recipe serves six.

To me venison is the champion of all meats: rich in protein and key nutrients. Here I’ve used it in an epic burger.

Venison burger

Burger

600g venison mince

300g pork sausage meat

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

30g parsley, chopped

1 tsp fine sea salt (2 tbsp oil for cooking)

Béarnaise mayo

1 tsp white cider vinegar

1 small shallot, peeled and finely diced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

4 tbsp mayonnaise

10g tarragon leaves, finely chopped

Five-ring salad dressing

1 large clove garlic, peeled and crushed with a little salt

2 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp raspberry vinegar

5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

10g parsley, chopped

10g basil, chopped

Five-ring salad

1 aubergine, sliced into ¾cm-thick rounds

1 green courgette, cut into ¾cm-thick rounds

1 yellow pepper, cut into ¾cm-thick rounds and any seeds removed

2 medium red tomatoes, cut into ¾cm-thick rounds

8 blue pansies or 1 tbsp edible blue flowers – cornflowers, for example

To serve

6 brioche buns

A handful of lettuce

Method

Burger

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl with a few twists of freshly ground black pepper.

Fry off a small test patty to check the seasoning. Form the rest into six burgers.

Béarnaise mayonnaise

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, cover and keep cool.

Five-ring salad dressing

In a large bowl add a pinch of seasoning then whisk together the garlic, lemon juice and vinegar. Mix in the oil and the herbs.

Five-ring salad

Using a griddle pan or barbecue, grill the aubergines, courgettes and peppers both sides on a medium heat until lightly charred and slightly softened.

Add straight into the dressing and toss.

Mix in the tomatoes just before serving and check the seasoning. Serve with the pansies on top.

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