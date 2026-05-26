A fun twist on a classic English dessert. Serves 6-8.

Eton mess ice cream

Ingredients

Ice cream base

1 vanilla pod

600ml double cream

300ml whole milk

5 medium free-range egg yolks

100g caster sugar

Strawberry swirl

200g strawberries

50ml elderflower cordial

1 tbsp lemon juice

40g caster sugar

25ml gin or vodka

5 meringue nests

Strawberry swirl

Hull the strawberries and roughly chop. Place in a small bowl and mix in the cordial, lemon juice, caster sugar and gin. Stir and leave somewhere cool for 1 hour. Blitz in a food processor until smooth.

Ice cream base

Split the vanilla pod in half, scrape out the seeds and place both in a mediumsized heavy-based pan along with the cream and milk. Bring to a simmer. Whisk together the yolks and caster sugar until pale and thickened. Once the cream has come to the boil, take off the heat and immediately whisk 1/3 into the yolks then pour everything back into the pan (still off the heat) and whisk well. Sieve into a clean bowl and leave to cool. Freeze for 4-6 hours then slice into large cubes and blitz in a food processor. Crumble in the meringues and add the strawberry purée, stirring once to keep the swirl. Return to the freezer for another 4 hours or until solid.

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