Eton mess ice cream

Philippa Davis

A fun twist on a classic English dessert. Serves 6-8.

Eton mess ice cream
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Eton mess ice cream

Ingredients

Ice cream base

  • 1 vanilla pod
  • 600ml double cream
  • 300ml whole milk
  • 5 medium free-range egg yolks
  • 100g caster sugar

Strawberry swirl

  • 200g strawberries
  • 50ml elderflower cordial
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 40g caster sugar
  • 25ml gin or vodka
  • 5 meringue nests

Strawberry swirl

  1. Hull the strawberries and roughly chop.
  2. Place in a small bowl and mix in the cordial, lemon juice, caster sugar and gin.
  3. Stir and leave somewhere cool for 1 hour.
  4. Blitz in a food processor until smooth.

Ice cream base

  1. Split the vanilla pod in half, scrape out the seeds and place both in a mediumsized heavy-based pan along with the cream and milk. Bring to a simmer.
  2. Whisk together the yolks and caster sugar until pale and thickened.
  3. Once the cream has come to the boil, take off the heat and immediately whisk 1/3 into the yolks then pour everything back into the pan (still off the heat) and whisk well.
  4. Sieve into a clean bowl and leave to cool.
  5. Freeze for 4-6 hours then slice into large cubes and blitz in a food processor.
  6. Crumble in the meringues and add the strawberry purée, stirring once to keep the swirl. Return to the freezer for another 4 hours or until solid.

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