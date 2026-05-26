A fun twist on a classic English dessert. Serves 6-8.
Eton mess ice cream
Ingredients
Ice cream base
- 1 vanilla pod
- 600ml double cream
- 300ml whole milk
- 5 medium free-range egg yolks
- 100g caster sugar
Strawberry swirl
- 200g strawberries
- 50ml elderflower cordial
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 40g caster sugar
- 25ml gin or vodka
- 5 meringue nests
Strawberry swirl
- Hull the strawberries and roughly chop.
- Place in a small bowl and mix in the cordial, lemon juice, caster sugar and gin.
- Stir and leave somewhere cool for 1 hour.
- Blitz in a food processor until smooth.
Ice cream base
- Split the vanilla pod in half, scrape out the seeds and place both in a mediumsized heavy-based pan along with the cream and milk. Bring to a simmer.
- Whisk together the yolks and caster sugar until pale and thickened.
- Once the cream has come to the boil, take off the heat and immediately whisk 1/3 into the yolks then pour everything back into the pan (still off the heat) and whisk well.
- Sieve into a clean bowl and leave to cool.
- Freeze for 4-6 hours then slice into large cubes and blitz in a food processor.
- Crumble in the meringues and add the strawberry purée, stirring once to keep the swirl. Return to the freezer for another 4 hours or until solid.
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