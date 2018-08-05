Barbecue piña colada: the perfect BBQ pud

Raid the drinks cabinet for that forgotten bottle of coconut rum and try Philippa Davis' barbecue piña colada. It will make the perfect final flourish to your summer BBQ

Raid the drinks cabinet and dust off the coconut rum – you are going to need it. Philippa Davis’ barbecue piña colada is an impressive final flourish to your summer barbecue party. And it can be left cooking while you enjoy the savoury courses.

As the heatwave presses on, al fresco feasting is the only way to spend the lengthy summer evenings. Combine this with a game supper and your guests will be delighted. For game recipe ideas best for picnics, BBQs and general summer supping, read the top 7 best summer game recipes.

BARBECUE PINA COLADA

I am a huge cocktail fan but admit the coconut rum had been sitting at the back of the cabinet collecting dust until I came up with this luscious summer barbecue dessert. The bottle is now nearly empty and its replacement on the shopping list. The grilled fresh pineapple makes the dish not too sweet and it does of course look fabulous. It is best to grill the pineapple first and let it sit and marinate while you cook and eat the savoury courses.

Serves 4

320ml coconut cream, the liquid separated from the solids

200ml double cream

4 tbsp icing sugar

2 tsp coconut flavouring

8 slices pineapple, skin removed

100ml coconut flavoured rum

24 cherries, stones removed

2 tbsp finely chopped mint

2 tbsp toasted desiccated coconut

Chill your coconut cream for 1 hour (this will help it separate). Divide the liquid from the solids.

In a bowl, whisk the solid coconut cream with the double cream, icing sugar and coconut flavouring until lightly whipped.

When the barbecue is hot, grill the pineapple slices each side and place in a shallow dish.

Pour over the coconut cream liquid and rum, add the cherries and leave to macerate for at least 30 minutes.

To serve, layer the cherries, cream and pineapple in stacks two high, drizzle with some of the macerating juice and sprinkle with mint and desiccated coconut. Serve at once.