This spicy egg dip can be made the day before then boxed up ready to take on your picnic. I then also pack a box of mixed crudités, some savoury biscuits and crisps, and a wooden board to serve. Serves 8.

Recipe for devilled egg dip

Ingredients

6 medium free range eggs at room temperature

6 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp paprika

30g cornichons, finely chopped

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped, plus a few extra for garnish

To serve

A selection of savoury biscuits, crisps, crudités and grapes

Method

Bring a pan of water to the boil then lower in the eggs – the water should cover them by a couple of centimetres. Cook for 10 minutes and drain. Run the eggs under a cold tap for a minute or so before submerging them in a large bowl of iced water. Once cool, peel and coarsely grate the eggs into a mediumsized mixing bowl. Add in the mayonnaise, mustard, chilli powder, paprika, cornichons, chives and some seasoning, and mix well. Taste for balance: you can add more chilli powder if you prefer it hotter. This can now be boxed ready to take. (Find more picnic recipes from The Field here.)

To serve

Scoop the dip into a bowl and sprinkle with the extra chives. Surround with a selection of wide-cut crudités alongside piles of crisps and crackers.

Tip: If you like the idea of a grazing board for people to nibble on over lunch, you can add to this one with slices of charcuterie and a mix of cut cheeses.

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