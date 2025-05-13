Crisp, buttery and with a sophisticated hit of anchovy, these cheese straws make a great pre-party nibble and pair particularly well with a chilled glass of English fizz. Makes 16 straws
Once the straws are made and twisted, you can freeze them flat on a baking sheet then store in a zip-seal bag. When required, spread them out on a lined baking sheet and allow to defrost overnight in the fridge before cooking as normal.
Ingredients
- 12 anchovies in oil
- Pinch of red chilli flakes
- 75g strong cheddar, finely grated
- 1 tsp fennel seeds, finely chopped
- 1 tsp rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 small garlic clove, peeled and finely grated
- 320g x rectangle ready-rolled all butter puff pastry
- 1 medium free range egg
Method
- Finely chop the anchovies and place in a small bowl or jug with 1 tablespoon of the anchovies’ oil.
- Add in the chilli flakes, cheddar, fennel seeds, rosemary and garlic and mix well with a few grinds of fresh black pepper.
- Line two flat baking sheets with nonstick paper.
- Unroll the pastry and place it with the long side running in front of you.
- Spread the anchovy mix evenly over the left half then fold the right half on top and press down. If the pastry feels a little warm and soft, put it in the fridge to chill for 10 minutes.
- Brush both sides with beaten egg then slice into 1cm-thick strips horizontally, twisting each one and spreading them out evenly on the baking sheets.
- Once all cut and twisted, chill in the fridge for 10 minutes (or freeze and store for use at a later date).
- Before baking, preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Bake on a middle shelf for around 20 minutes or until golden all over.
- Leave to cool on the baking sheet for at least a few minutes before serving.
Note: These can be cooked up to a few days in advance and stored in an airtight container somewhere dark and cool.