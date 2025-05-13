Crisp, buttery and with a sophisticated hit of anchovy, these cheese straws make a great pre-party nibble and pair particularly well with a chilled glass of English fizz. Makes 16 straws

Once the straws are made and twisted, you can freeze them flat on a baking sheet then store in a zip-seal bag. When required, spread them out on a lined baking sheet and allow to defrost overnight in the fridge before cooking as normal.

Ingredients

12 anchovies in oil

Pinch of red chilli flakes

75g strong cheddar, finely grated

1 tsp fennel seeds, finely chopped

1 tsp rosemary, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, peeled and finely grated

320g x rectangle ready-rolled all butter puff pastry

1 medium free range egg

Method

Finely chop the anchovies and place in a small bowl or jug with 1 tablespoon of the anchovies’ oil. Add in the chilli flakes, cheddar, fennel seeds, rosemary and garlic and mix well with a few grinds of fresh black pepper. Line two flat baking sheets with nonstick paper. Unroll the pastry and place it with the long side running in front of you. Spread the anchovy mix evenly over the left half then fold the right half on top and press down. If the pastry feels a little warm and soft, put it in the fridge to chill for 10 minutes. Brush both sides with beaten egg then slice into 1cm-thick strips horizontally, twisting each one and spreading them out evenly on the baking sheets. Once all cut and twisted, chill in the fridge for 10 minutes (or freeze and store for use at a later date). Before baking, preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Bake on a middle shelf for around 20 minutes or until golden all over. Leave to cool on the baking sheet for at least a few minutes before serving.

Note: These can be cooked up to a few days in advance and stored in an airtight container somewhere dark and cool.