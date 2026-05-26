This venison dish may seem decadent for a picnic but it’s quick and simple to make and always a crowd-pleaser. Serves six.

Sliced roast venison with herb, caper and mustard sauce

Marinade

1 large clove of garlic, peeled and grated

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

½ lemon, juice and zest (removed in strips)

2 tbsp rapeseed oil plus 2 tbsp to cook

800g venison fillet or boned haunch steaks

Herb, caper and mustard sauce

1 small clove of garlic, peeled and grated

50g parsley, finely chopped

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp capers, finely chopped

1 tbsp hot horseradish

½ lemon, juice only

80ml cold-pressed rapeseed oil

Watercress and shallot salad

1 large bunch of washed watercress

100g peeled shallots, finely sliced

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Marinade and venison

In a bowl mix together the marinade ingredients with a little salt and pepper. Place the venison in a tightly fitting dish, rub with the marinade then cover and chill in the fridge for 2-6 hours. When ready to cook, place a large frying pan on a medium to high heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil then sear the venison on all sides until brown. Once cooked remove from the heat, place in a dish and loosely cover with foil. Leave to cool then thinly slice.

Herb, caper and mustard sauce

Place the sauce ingredients in a mixing bowl, season then stir well.

Watercress and shallot salad

In a bowl, season the shallots and add the vinegar. Stir well and leave for at least 10 minutes.

To serve

Pile the watercress on your serving platter and lay the sliced venison on top. Spoon over the caper sauce then strain the shallots, discarding any excess juice, before scattering over.

Note: If taking on a picnic you can cook and slice the venison, make the sauce and season the shallots all the night before, then assemble when there.

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