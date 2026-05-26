If you still have pheasant meat in your freezer, now is the time to start using it up and this salad is a delicious way to help do it. Serves four.

Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to a thin yoghurt that is usually now drunk plain or flavoured with fruit. I especially enjoy the Original Kefir made by the Dorset Dairy Co as it has a great balance of creamy milk and tangy ferment. For the blue cheese in this salad I love using Stichelton, the only traditional raw-milk version of Stilton in the world, made in Nottinghamshire, or Yorkshire Blue produced by Shepherds Purse.

Pheasant salad with kefir ranch dressing recipe

Method

Kefir ranch dressing

1 small clove of garlic, peeled and finely grated

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mayonnaise

100ml kefir

2 heaped tbsp dill, finely chopped

1 heaped tbsp parsley, finely chopped

A splash of Worcestershire sauce

Salad

2 pheasant breasts, thick part butterflied open to create a thin, even piece

1½ tbsp rapeseed oil

4 rashers smoked streaky bacon

100g cucumber, chopped into bitesized pieces

4 small spring onions, finely sliced

100g cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

100g radish, sliced into quarters

100g blue cheese

A large handful of rocket leaves

Kefir ranch dressing

In a small mixing bowl whisk together the garlic, lemon juice and mayonnaise with a little salt and pepper. Mix in the kefir then add the dill, parsley and Worcestershire sauce. Leave to one side.

Salad

Season the pheasant breasts with salt and pepper and rub with 1 tablespoon of oil. In a frying pan on a medium heat brown the breasts on both sides in the remaining oil. Reduce the heat and fry for a couple more minutes until just cooked through then remove to a plate. Allow to cool before chopping into bite-sized pieces. Return the pan to the stove and turn the heat back up to medium. Fry the bacon on both sides until crispy then remove, leave to cool then chop into 2cm pieces. Place the pheasant and bacon in a mixing bowl and add the cucumber, spring onion, cherry tomatoes and radish. Pour over the dressing and toss well. Crumble in the blue cheese and add the rocket. Give it one final toss then serve.

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