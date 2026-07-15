Cranachan was originally a harvest dish created to celebrate summer raspberries and was made with crowdie (a Scottish soft cheese). In this recipe, I have taken the various elements and turned them into a decadent ice cream. Serves 8.

Recipe for No-churn Cranachan ice cream Ingredients 700g raspberries

4 tbsp granulated sugar

150g rolled oats

25g salted butter

3 tbsp runny or gently melted heather honey

397g tin sweetened condensed milk

225g cream cheese

4 tbsp whisky

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

600ml double cream Raspberry ripple Place the raspberries and sugar in a pan over a low heat. Bring to a simmer and, stirring occasionally, cook for 5 minutes. Push the mix through a sieve into a jug, discard the seeds then chill for 1 hour. Honey oats Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Scatter the oats, butter and honey on to a lined baking tray. Bake for 10 minutes so the butter and honey melt, then stir well. Bake for another 15 minutes (stirring halfway through) until the oats are golden and starting to crisp. Leave to cool. Ice-cream base Whisk the condensed milk, cream cheese, whisky and vanilla together in a large bowl until smooth. In a separate bowl whisk the double cream to firm soft peaks, then gently fold it through the condensed-milk mixture. Pour the chilled raspberry ripple and cooled honey oats on top and, using a large spoon, give it one confident stir before spooning into a freezer container. Freeze for at least 6 hours, or overnight, until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before scooping. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here and receive a complimentary Decanter wine guide.