Grouse for me is probably the most

evocative of all Scottish ingredients. It is delicious cooked traditionally but the meat also works wonderfully in lighter dishes

such as this raspberry and cheese salad. Serves 2.

Warm grouse breast salad with raspberries, heather honey and Scottish cheese

Ingredients

Dressing

2 tsp raspberry vinegar

2 tsp heather honey

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salad

50g mixed salad leaves

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

16 raspberries, halved

60g Scottish hard cheese

Grouse

4 grouse breasts

2 tbsp olive oil

10g fresh thyme, on the stalk

10g fresh oregano, on the stalk

2 tbsp salted butter

2 tbsp whisky, not peaty

Method

Dressing

Whisk the vinegar and honey together in a small bowl with a little salt and pepper, then add the extra virgin olive oil.

Salad

Place the salad leaves, tomatoes and raspberries in a bowl. Shave the cheese into thin pieces and keep to one side.

Grouse

Place a small frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Season the grouse breasts on both sides, then lay them in the pan skin-side down. Cook for 1-2 minutes until browned, then turn over and add the thyme and oregano. Cook for another minute or two until the breasts are well seared but still pink inside. Add the butter and whisky then turn off the heat. Spoon the foaming butter over the grouse, remove to a plate along with any pan juices and leave to rest for a couple of minutes.

To serve

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss. Pile on to plates with the cheese shavings. 2 Discard the thyme and oregano then slice the grouse breasts in half. Place on top of the salad, spooning over any resting juices.

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