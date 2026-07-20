The anchovy dressing in this salad gives a sophisticated savoury depth that will pair particularly well with the milder roe, muntjac or Chinese water deer. Serves 2 as a starter.

Recipe for venison, fennel and anchovy salad Ingredients 200g venison fillet

1 tsp caraway seeds, roughly crushed

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and finely sliced

2 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

8 jarred or tinned anchovy fillets, medium chopped

A pinch of red chilli flakes

2 handfuls of mixed salad leaves

A few fennel fronds Method Season the venison all over with salt, pepper and the crushed caraway seeds, pressing them gently into the meat. Place a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Sear the venison for a couple of minutes on each side until browned all over but still rare in the centre. Transfer to a plate and leave to cool. Place the sliced fennel in a bowl and cover with ice and cold water. Leave for 20 minutes (this will make it really crisp) then drain well and pat dry. Whisk the lemon zest and juice, extra virgin olive oil, anchovies and red chilli flakes together in a bowl. To serve Toss the fennel and parsley through the dressing. Spread the salad leaves over a serving plate and pile over the dressed fennel. Thinly slice the venison and arrange on top. Finish with fennel fronds. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.