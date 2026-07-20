The anchovy dressing in this salad gives a sophisticated savoury depth that will pair particularly well with the milder roe, muntjac or Chinese water deer. Serves 2 as a starter.
Recipe for venison, fennel and anchovy salad
Ingredients
- 200g venison fillet
- 1 tsp caraway seeds, roughly crushed
- 1 fennel bulb, trimmed and finely sliced
- 2 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped
- 1 lemon, zest and juice
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 8 jarred or tinned anchovy fillets, medium chopped
- A pinch of red chilli flakes
- 2 handfuls of mixed salad leaves
- A few fennel fronds
Method
- Season the venison all over with salt, pepper and the crushed caraway seeds, pressing them gently into the meat.
- Place a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Sear the venison for a couple of minutes on each side until browned all over but still rare in the centre. Transfer to a plate and leave to cool.
- Place the sliced fennel in a bowl and cover with ice and cold water. Leave for 20 minutes (this will make it really crisp) then drain well and pat dry.
- Whisk the lemon zest and juice, extra virgin olive oil, anchovies and red chilli flakes together in a bowl.
To serve
- Toss the fennel and parsley through the dressing.
- Spread the salad leaves over a serving plate and pile over the dressed fennel.
- Thinly slice the venison and arrange on top.
- Finish with fennel fronds.
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