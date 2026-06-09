Red deer is particularly good for this recipe as its strong, gamey taste stands well with the riot of flavour. Serves two generously as a main course.

Venison and chickpea fatteh

Fatteh is a layered feasting dish from the Levant that is often eaten for breakfast but this version includes venison leg steaks along with the chickpeas, aubergine and spices, making it a perfect dinner centrepiece.

Ingredients

Step 1

2 small red onions, medium diced

1 aubergine, cut into 2cm chunks

2 x 150g venison leg steaks

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground coriander

3 tbsp olive oil

Step 2

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

200g cooked chickpeas, drained

200ml just-boiled water

Crispy pitta

2 white pittas

1-2 tbsp salted butter, melted

To serve

4 tbsp plain yoghurt

4 tbsp pomegranate seeds

A handful of coriander leaves

Method

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/Gas Mark 7. Scatter the onions and aubergine into a wide casserole dish and place the venison steaks on top. Season with salt, pepper, ground cumin, cinnamon and coriander, then drizzle over the olive oil. Roast for 30 minutes so the vegetables start to soften and the venison takes on a little colour.

Step 2

Pour over the tomatoes, chickpeas and water. Stir well, cover with a lid, reduce the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4 and cook for about 1 hour 30 minutes or until the venison is tender enough to shred. Once tender, pull the meat apart into small pieces and stir through. Keep warm.

Crispy pitta

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Cut the pittas into triangles and brush with melted butter. Toast for about 10 minutes, or until golden and crisp, then leave to cool.

To serve

Pile the warm venison and chickpeas on to a serving plate. Spoon over the yoghurt, then scatter with pomegranate seeds and coriander. Arrange the crisp pitta around the edge and serve.

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