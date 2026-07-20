This recipe, inspired by the vibrant Thai dish pad kra pao, is a fun way to use venison mince. Fallow or sika, which balance sweetness and gaminess, work beautifully with the fragrant spice. Serves 2.

Thai basil venison mince stir-fry with crispy egg recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 lime, zest and juice

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

1/2 to 1 red chilli, thinly sliced

10g ginger, peeled and finely grated

15g Thai basil leaves, roughly shredded

15g coriander leaves, roughly chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

350g venison mince

1/2 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

2 eggs

Cooked hot rice

A few extra shredded leaves of Thai basil and coriander

Method

Venison mince

Whisk the fish sauce, soy sauce, lime zest and juice, spring onions, chilli and ginger together in a large bowl. Stir through the Thai basil and coriander, then set aside. Place a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add the olive oil and venison mince. Fry, stirring often and breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned and beginning to crisp in places. Hold off on seasoning for now. Tip the hot mince into the bowl of dressing and stir well. Return the pan to the heat and fry the red pepper for 1-2 minutes until just softened, adding a little more oil if needed. Stir into the venison, check the seasoning and keep warm.

Crispy fried egg

Place a non-stick frying pan over a high heat and add the oil. Fry the eggs until the edges are crisp but the yolks are still runny.

To serve

Spoon a pile of hot rice and venison mince on to a serving plate and top with the egg and extra herbs.

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