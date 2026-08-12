This test explores a rare thing: a truly new English gun. The innovative Gallyon over-and-under is produced by the reinvigorated Cambridgeshire firm of the same name. Our test gun is a 30in sideplated 12-bore Holkham model tipping the scales at a mid-weight 7lb 12oz (but it can be made lighter). It belongs to a bespoke range that includes the scallopedback Cambridge model plus 16-, 20- and 28-bores – the last just entering production. The gun features a single non-selective mechanical trigger (with reversible firing order after stock removal) and in-housemanufactured multichokes, with a titanium option for reduced muzzle weight.

First impressions are of an elegant, original, particularly well-finished modern sporting gun with clean, flowing lines and exceptional attention to detail. Designed from scratch by renowned gunmaker and Cambridge MA engineer Don Custerson, almost every aspect incorporates improvements and ongoing development towards the goal of mechanical perfection. It is built on a trigger-plate action, with the key mechanics mounted on it rather than in the action body (boxlock) or on sidelocks. This system is used by many Italian makers and by Purdey in its own trigger-plate models.

Between 250 and 300 hours of work go into each Gallyon. These guns are protected by three new patents: one for the barrel joining system, one for the anchoring of the sighting rib and one for specialist ceramic coatings. Manufacture combines the latest five-axis CNC machining with traditional smoke-fit bench craftsmanship. For example, the fences of the action (‘the detonating’, as it is known in the gun trade) are still finished by file and chisel because no machine can yet equal it.

The Gallyon stands out for the sheer quality of its gunmaking and the scientific thought processes behind it. Virtually every component of this intriguing gun, including the barrels and chokes, is made in-house. The action features replaceable knuckle pins, draws and bolts, with tight machining tolerances that allow potential part interchangeability. Thoughtful design and material choices reduce wear; the makers note that the central chassis will effectively never wear out. Despite all the modern methodology, the low-profile aesthetics remain classical, with nothing grating on hand or eye. The trigger plate has a smooth underside to eliminate sharp edges for comfort when carrying the gun, while the top-lever and safety are ergonomically optimised for ease of use.

The EN19T steel barrels are particularly impressive. Chambered for 3in high-performance steel shot and bored at 18.6mm with extended forcing cones, they are joined by Gallyon’s unique ‘Inter-Rib’: a contoured, skeletonised through-rib with extensive surface contact to the barrel tubes. Reminiscent of the Fabbri system but arguably improving upon it, the rib precisely determines barrel convergence and balance while adding structural strength. After initially using stateof- the-art adhesives, the firm has reverted to conventional tinning for a super-strong and weatherproof barrel assembly. The sighting rib is equally ingenious: it is attached via three small laser-welded dovetail anchors (about 1cm long and 3mm wide) on the top barrel; the rib slides into place before tinning, completely eliminating alignment errors.

Gallyon’s history is worthy of exploration Gallyon’s history is worthy of exploration too. The new gun was officially launched in late 2022 after the firm’s revival in 2018 following its acquisition by businessman and passionate shot Adam Anthony and Richard Hefford-Hobbs, Past Master of the Gunmakers’ Company and owner of Cambridge Precision – a hi-tech engineering firm with which Gallyon has formed a highly synergistic alliance. Anthony and Hefford-Hobbs shared a vision to create the ‘perfect English gun’, blending cutting-edge technology with artisan bench skills. Custerson was given a free hand on design, while Alan Bower leads the team of craftsmen. The new Gallyons are manufactured entirely in Cambridgeshire.

Founded by William Gallyon in 1784, Gallyon is the oldest continuously trading English gun company with direct family involvement. The firm became a renowned East Anglian institution and has been granted four Royal Warrants. Over the years it acquired several local makers too, including Lionel Clough (1939), Charles Francis (1951) and CS Rosson (1964).

Technical

The Gallyon is built on a P20 tool-steel trigger-plate action. It has multiple improvements over less developed mass-produced designs. Striker and sear angles are all optimised, improving lock time and trigger-pulls. Strikers are titanium nitride coated, which increases wear resistance. Gape is exceptionally wide to facilitate loading and holding open, while the extractor claws are larger than normal to provide better cartridge rim purchase. The ejector-work incorporates a small, inertia-dampening ‘G-spring’ to lessen strain on the extractor legs and prevent them from overextending at the end of their travel. Highpositioned, double D-form bolts offer greater bearing surface, improved lock-up against the breech face and reduced stress on the hinging trunnions. Made in-house, the monobloc barrels are joined with a micron-machined through-rib contoured exactly to the barrels. Bonded or soldered to the tubes, this patented Inter-Rib eliminates common oxidation issues and much increases barrel assembly strength.

Shooting impressions

I shot the Gallyon with Adam Anthony and Will Garfit. The test began on low house station two of a skeet layout – an easy incoming target but an excellent datum. With ¼ choke fitted, the first target disappeared in a satisfying ball of dust, as did the next half-dozen as we moved around the stands. Felt recoil was remarkably low; ejection positive and crisp. Trigger-pulls were excellent, with no perceptible creep and unusually quick lock time. The Gallyon is well sorted. It balanced just forward of the hinge point, the sideplates adding a little central weight. I also shot Garfit’s own scalloped-back 12-bore. I am keen to try the 20-bore version next. Gallyon must be congratulated for creating this outstanding new British best gun. It is not inexpensive but it is built to a standard that sets it apart.

Gallyon Holkham 12-bore over-and-under

RRP: from £65,000 plus VAT

Gallyon

Falcon House

Alington Road

St Neots

Cambridgeshire

PE19 6WL

Contact Adam Anthony (adam.anthony@gallyon.com) for more information