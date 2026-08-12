The Field is celebrating the start of the partridge season with its September issue. As ever, it is bursting with carefully curated, original content from the very best writers and leading experts in the world of fieldsports, not least in Artemis: our dedicated supplement for the sporting woman.

Artemis alone features female top shots testing their mettle at a charity clay day; inspirational hunting heroines; the style leaders behind countryside fashion labels, a fast-living, pioneering aviator; the prettiest coloured jewels and much more.

Elsewhere, Adrian Dangar travels to the Yorkshire Dales where partridges provide a sporting challenge to match anything found on a grouse moor. A party of adventurous Americans is immersed in the highs and lows of the Macnab challenge on a trip to the Highlands, while Michael Yardley gives the inside track on getting the best out of a .410.

Miles Malone spends the day with the Eastern Counties Mink Hunt on the trail of invasive American mink – a voracious predator causing havoc on East Anglian rivers. September can provide golden opportunities for anglers: John Bailey shares his top spots for autumn sport. Falcon hunt racing blends tradition with cutting-edge technology – Gabriel Stone discovers its thrills.

Sir Johnny Scott looks at the life of Sir Ralph Payne-Gallwey, an authority on all things shooting and author of Letters to Young Shooters. Fast-forward to today and ITV Racing presenter Alice Plunketts talks to The Field on balancing her demanding career with family life. Does pitch matter? Eleanor Doughty delves into the use of whistles in dog training and their origin.

With breathtaking architecture, Britain’s historic stables flaunted the wealth and status of their owners, says Madeleine Silver. Larders may be a blast from the past but Sarah Fitzpatrick reveals these havens for midnight snacking and dinner-party assignations are coming out from the cold.

Plus, Allan Mallinson tells the story of Brixmis: set up to facilitate communication between British and Soviet forces in occupied Germany but the centre of some of this country’s most audacious intelligence coups.

All this and much, much more including the very best buys you’ll find at this month’s Burghley Horse Trials, three delicious partridge recipes, the lowdown on whippets and all your favourites.

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