The Field magazine October 2026 issue

The season is underway and the October issue of The Field celebrates in style with a cornucopia of sport and the very best kit to ensure you get the most out of your days.

Guns test their mettle on high pheasants in Wales at the breathtaking Brigands shoot. Rory Knight Bruce immerses himself in a world of blackpowder and frockcoats on a day shooting muzzle-loaders with members of the ‘14-Bore Club’ at Pegglesworth, while Simon Reinhold explores why one gun is never enough.

We travel to Italy for a day’s trailhunting with the Societa Milanese per la Caccia a Cavallo where unbridled passion for sport is matched with a hunt ‘tea’ of almost unimaginable gastronomic delights. Bob Bradley is thrilled with a warm-water adventure chasing bonefish in the Bahamas and tarpon off Belize. Meanwhile, keen angler and legendary rocker Sir Roger Daltrey tells The Field why he is so at home in the East Sussex countryside. Dogs of distinction are honoured in our Top Dog Awards: the winners and their heart-warming and often stopping stories are revealed.

When the temperature drops and the heavens open, the correct kit can make or break a day. Jonathan Irby reveals the secrets of a failsafe wet-weather wardrobe. Whether a beret or a bowler, a good hat is an essential staple of any countryman’s wardrobe. The same applies to gumboots. The Field features two not-to-be-missed guides with our top picks.

Top Dog Awards judge David Tomlinson writes about managing the line of succession in his Sporting Dog column. Tessa Waugh looks at how we celebrate our beloved pets when they die, while Mary Skipwith delves into the prickly issue of the sharp decline in numbers of one of the nation’s best-loved animals: the hedgehog.

With darker nights, shooting lunches and Elevenses on the mind, Gabriel Stone celebrates one of our culinary favourites: the British banger. We’ve this and more, plus all your monthly favourites.

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