June’s issue of The Field is a celebration of the very Best of British. There’s everything from croquet to Jack Russells with so much in between, including our list of The Field’s 50 heroes that’s packed with derring-do, sporting success and all that makes our nation great. Michael Yardley is undoubtedly stirred as he delves into the armoury of that most iconic of fictional Brits James Bond, while Janet Menzies maintains there is a sporting hero in all of us and the key to unlocking our potential could well be the power of sports psychology.

It’s all about the bass for Tobias Coe who maintains fishing in saltwater for them provides top-tier sport if you’re in the right place and the right time. Riding across Exmoor is certainly top spot for Marcus Armytage, as he embarks on a three-day riding adventure with like-minded souls that provides the perfect out-of-season fix.

Few breeds have captured the hearts of a nation like the Jack Russell, those loveable, charming, pint-sized rogues of the countryside and beyond. Rupert Uloth has fallen hook, line and sinker. Meanwhile, David Tomlinson celebrates that other canine icon, the labrador: a decidedly British breed, despite its name.

Curious, eccentric, often exhausting but uniquely British describe some of the quirkiest jobs in the land. Lucy Higginson speaks to those maintaining some of our most enduring traditions. Nothing says summer like croquet. Harry Wallop looks at how this deceptively simple sport carved out its niche and, like so much, The Field played a vital part.

Debate may rage on both how to serve and its pronunciation but few disagree, says Joe Nesbitt-Larking, that the humble scone is the finest of British culinary traditions. Meanwhile, Alec Marsh wades into the world of male jewellery and its glorious evolution.

Plus, we’ve got Nick Herbert on majestic car mascots, the finest British-made kit for sporting sorts, Sir Johnny Scott on the ‘Yellow Earl’ Lord Lonsdale, all your favourites and much, much more