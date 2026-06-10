We’ve gone wild with the July issue of The Field, as it is a bumper, double edition that includes our fourth Field Junior: a stand-alone magazine aimed at readers aged eight- to 16-years-old. It is brimming with all the countryside has to offer the new entry: freedom and fresh air with young gamekeepers, pony racers, hound enthusiasts and clay-busting stars. Plus, essential kit for school-holiday fun; quizzes, celebrities and guides to a first driven day and how to tie a proper bow tie.

In the main magazine we’ve the best of a summer of sport, including our guide to this year’s Game Fair at Ragley Hall. Miles Malone is charged with bringing wild back to the table when he shoots lean, sustainable rabbit for the pot, while Matt Ramsden finds he is chasing shadows when tasked with protecting his woodland from damage by elusive roe deer. In the market for a new rifle? Look no further than our pick of some highly rated stalking rifles for the hill and beyond.

Make the most of summer temperatures with a spot of after-dark fishing – John Bailey reports from the night shift. Diplomacy, stamina and loyalty are just some of the many qualities required of the whipper-in, says Rob Williams while paying tribute to those who do one of the most demanding jobs in the hunting field.

Drones are proving a gamechanger for many rural tasks but Adrian Danger believes a line must be drawn when it comes to fieldsports. Meanwhile, Marcus Armytage spends the day with his essential stalking kit: the Bavarian Mountain Hound, whose nose is an invaluable tool when tracking deer.

We’ve got all the laughs and ‘leg-overs’ from the commentary box with Bethany Stone. Some of Britain’s grandest houses host art courses and retreats – Rory Knight Bruce picks up his pencil and reports back.

Plus, we’ve got Prue Leith on life after’ Bake Off’, saving salmon and her love of dogs, delicious venison recipes, getting one’s foot and roof down in a Porsche 911, all your favourites and much more.

Image: Anya Campbell