August 2026

As ever, The Field marks the start of the season with a glorious bang: Sir Johnny Scott relishes the good company and challenging grouse on a Midlothian moor, while Felix Petit travels to Northumberland for a testing day shooting grouse over pointers in the Cheviots.

Ahead of planned consultation on merging firearms and shotgun licensing, Michael Yardley has the lowdown on UK gun licensing in the past and how the future looks.

Rydal show – an annual celebration of hounds and rural tradition – is a highlight of the summer calendar for many, Tessa Waugh reports. Scotland’s ‘empty quarter’ is the location for Mungo Ingleby’s thrilling pike-hunting adventure and Graham Downing examines the fine tradition of the ‘journey north’ and its evolution since the 19th century.

August also sees the launch of The Field’s 2026 Macnab Challenge: the ultimate test of fieldcraft and fortitude. Have you got what it takes? Anyone heading to the hill, needs some sporting sustenance; Philippa Davis has priceless advice on not just what makes the ‘perfect piece’ but how to pack it.

Whether it is counting grouse, sitting on the peg or quietly riverside, the biddable and hardy Hungarian Vizsla is a dog you can count on, says Sue Knight.

The world’s oldest regatta is 200 this year; Ed Gorman celebrates two centuries of top-class racing at Cowes Week. Unconventional but no less entertaining are the wacky racers who compete in soap box derbies across the country – Sam Walker plunges headfirst at speed for the lowdown. Anna Tyzack gets lost in the world of mazes, plus we’ve Grantchester star Robson Green on his deep love for country life and the peace he finds on the riverbank, along with all your favourites.

Cover credit: Tarquin Millington-Drake