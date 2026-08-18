Prawn, sour cream and dill rye toasts

This fresh, flavourful Scandinavian-inspired recipe can be made using cooked langoustines or prawns. Although I am not a huge fan of most available imports I was excited to recently discover Eden Valley Prawns – a new business that is

sustainably producing fresh king prawns

Serves 2 as a light lunch Ingredients 1 medium shallot

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp dill, roughly chopped

1 tsp lemon zest

220g cooked, shelled Scottish langoustines or prawns To serve 2 slices rye bread

1 tbsp salted butter

A few extra dill fronds Method Peel and finely dice the shallot and place in a small bowl. Stir in 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and a pinch of salt and leave for 10 minutes. This will help soften the harshness while still keeping the vibrant flavour. Mix the mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped dill, lemon zest and remaining tablespoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Discarding any liquid, stir the diced shallot through the sour cream mixture along with the cooked Scottish prawns or langoustines. The mixture can now be covered and kept in the fridge for a day or two. To serve Toast the rye bread well and spread with butter while warm. Cut into two or three pieces, depending on size. Pile the prawns on top, drizzle over any remaining dressing and finish with the extra dill fronds. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.