Stichelton is a remarkable blue cheese produced on the Welbeck estate in Nottinghamshire. Although similar to Stilton, it is made with raw milk rather than pasteurised, giving it a particularly rich, creamy and complex character. Its lively tang works beautifully in this quiche with the sweet, earthy beetroot and the warm, liquorice-like notes from the caraway. Serves 10.

Beetroot, Stichelton and caraway quiche Pastry 300g plain flour

2 tbsp caraway seeds

150g cold salted butter, coarsely grated

1 egg yolk

3-5 tbsp iced water Filling 400g cooked peeled beetroot, thinly sliced

200g Stichelton or another good British blue cheese

20g flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

300ml double cream

300ml crème fraîche

4 large eggs You will need a 30cm deep fluted tart tin with a loose base. Pastry Put the flour, caraway and butter into a bowl and rub in until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk and enough iced water to bring it together into a dough. Shape into a thick disc, wrap and chill for 30 minutes. Roll out the pastry on a floured surface until large enough to line the tart tin. Lift it in, press it well into the edges and leave a little overhang in case it shrinks. Prick the base with a fork, then chill for 1 hour. Heat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Line the pastry case with baking paper and fill with baking beans. Blind bake for 20 minutes, then remove the paper and beans. Return to the oven for 8 to 10 minutes until the base is dry and lightly golden. Filling Turn the oven down to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Arrange the beetroot over the base, scatter over the cheese and parsley, then whisk together the cream, crème fraîche and eggs. Season with black pepper and a little salt (the cheese will already be salty). Pour the custard into the pastry case. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until the filling is just set with the faintest wobble in the centre. Leave for at least 20 minutes before slicing and eating. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.