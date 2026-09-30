This stylish but simple salad has the perfect balance of flavour: meatiness from the pheasant, sweetness from the pear, earthiness from the parsnip and a bright tang from the blue cheese. Serves 2.

Pheasant, pear and roasted parsnip salad with blue cheese dressing recipe

Ingredients

2 skinless cooked pheasant breasts, sliced

Blue cheese dressing

50g blue cheese

50ml sour cream

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Orange dressing

1/2 orange, juice only

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salad

1 pear, cored and cut into 8 wedges

1 large parsnip, peeled and cut into 8 wedges

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 orange, zest only

90g rocket

Method

Blue cheese dressing

Add the blue cheese, sour cream, lemon juice and a few twists of freshly ground black pepper to a jug, then blitz well. Stir through the chopped parsley and check the seasoning.

Orange dressing

In a bowl season the orange juice with a little salt and pepper, then whisk in the oil.

Salad

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. In a bowl toss together the pear, parsnip, butter, olive oil, nutmeg, cinnamon and orange zest. Lay flat on a roasting tray and, turning halfway, cook for 30 minutes or until just cooked and golden.

To serve

Toss the parsnips and pears in the orange dressing with the rocket. Do the same with the cooked pheasant in the blue cheese dressing. Pile both on to a plate and serve.