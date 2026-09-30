This stylish but simple salad has the perfect balance of flavour: meatiness from the pheasant, sweetness from the pear, earthiness from the parsnip and a bright tang from the blue cheese. Serves 2.
Pheasant, pear and roasted parsnip salad with blue cheese dressing recipe
Ingredients
- 2 skinless cooked pheasant breasts, sliced
- Blue cheese dressing
- 50g blue cheese
- 50ml sour cream
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
Orange dressing
- 1/2 orange, juice only
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salad
- 1 pear, cored and cut into 8 wedges
- 1 large parsnip, peeled and cut into 8 wedges
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 tsp grated nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 orange, zest only
- 90g rocket
Method
Blue cheese dressing
- Add the blue cheese, sour cream, lemon juice and a few twists of freshly ground black pepper to a jug, then blitz well.
- Stir through the chopped parsley and check the seasoning.
Orange dressing
In a bowl season the orange juice with a little salt and pepper, then whisk in the oil.
Salad
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6.
- In a bowl toss together the pear, parsnip, butter, olive oil, nutmeg, cinnamon and orange zest. Lay flat on a roasting tray and, turning halfway, cook for 30 minutes or until just cooked and golden.
To serve
Toss the parsnips and pears in the orange dressing with the rocket. Do the same with the cooked pheasant in the blue cheese dressing. Pile both on to a plate and serve.