There are few events in the country calendar that combine world-class sport, exceptional

shopping and the grandeur of one of Britain's greatest estates quite like the Agria Blenheim

Palace International Horse Trials.

Set against the magnificent backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, a four-day event (17 to 20 September) has become as much a celebration of rural lifestyle as it is one of international eventing’s most prestigious fixtures.

The Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials

For many visitors, Blenheim is an annual tradition. Some arrive to watch the world’s best horses and riders tackle one of the sport’s most respected 4* competitions, others come for a day of retail therapy, country fashion and fine food. Most leave having enjoyed a little of everything.

At the heart of the Horse Trials is the prestigious CCI4*-L competition, where elite combinations compete across dressage, cross-country and showjumping in a true test of partnership, bravery and precision. The event has long been recognised as a proving ground for future champions, with generations of Olympic, World and European Championship horses having graced its arenas and galloped across its iconic parkland.

Equally anticipated is the GFS Saddles 8 & 9 Year Old Class, widely regarded as a glimpse into the future of the sport. Previous competitors include household names such as London 52, Ballaghmor Class and Lordships Graffalo, horses that have gone on to achieve success on the biggest international stages.

Away from the international competition, there is plenty to discover. The crowd-favourite evoke™ Eventer Challenge once again welcomes Pony Club and Riding Club teams from across the country, creating one of the weekend’s most entertaining spectacles as grassroots riders tackle a fast-paced cross-country and showjumping course.

The Connolly’s RED MILLS Retraining of Racehorses Championship dressage and showing classes will highlight the incredible adaptation of Thoroughbreds beyond the racecourse, and new for 2026 is the elegant Attelage de Tradition carriage competition. The competition will bring beautifully restored traditional horse-drawn carriages to Blenheim’s South Lawn and celebrating the enduring heritage of horse-drawn driving.

Visitors can also gain a fascinating insight into the development of future talent through appearances from members of the European 3* Cup Squad, who will share their experiences of training, preparation and competition throughout the weekend.

Yet the appeal of Blenheim extends far beyond the competitions. The event has firmly established itself as one of the country’s premier shopping destinations, attracting more than 200 carefully selected exhibitors to the ever-popular shopping village, showcasing everything from luxury country clothing and artisan food to handcrafted jewellery, homewares, sporting accessories and equestrian essentials.

A brand new Curated in the Cotswold shopping area will join this year’s offering, with an enviable collection of independent makers and premium brands celebrating craftsmanship and rural living. Plus, visitors can also browse the brand-new official Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials merchandise collection, created in partnership with Rydale, while Friday’s Fashion Forecast, hosted by Femme Country magazine, offers inspiration for anyone with an eye for contemporary country style.

Families are equally well catered for. Alongside children’s entertainment, an impressive selection of food and drink, free parking and complimentary admission for under-12s, visitors can also take advantage of discounted access to Blenheim Palace’s acclaimed Adventure Play, making the Horse Trials an ideal autumn day out for all generations.

Perhaps that is Blenheim Horse Trial’s greatest strength. Whether you’re following the fortunes of future equestrian stars, searching for the perfect tweed jacket, discovering artisan producers or simply enjoying a leisurely walk through one of Britain’s finest landscaped parks, the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials offers an experience that extends far beyond the competition arena. It is where elite sport, countryside heritage and rural lifestyle come together to create one of the highlights of the British sporting and social calendar.

Book your tickets here.

Photography: Libby Law Photography