There are few feelings better than being in the great outdoors with a dog by your side. For most, canine companions are far more than pets - they are valued members of the family. As such, they should be fed tasty, healthy food containing all of the nutrients and energy they need, as developed by the experts. Working dogs in particular must function in a variety of testing conditions in support of rural livelihoods across the country. This is why Skinner’s have made them their priority for over 50 years.

Since 1688, Skinner’s have been proudly delivering nutrition to the English countryside. Their current site in Stradbroke in Suffolk has been in the Skinner family for seven generations and it continues to be the heart of the business, where the majority of their foods and the entire Field & Trial dry kibble range are made today.

Producing top-quality food for working dogs since 1971, Skinner’s combine over half a century of nutritional know-how rooted in canine science, with a lifetime spent living with and caring for dogs. They understand exactly what it takes to keep working and active dogs healthy, happy and properly fuelled to take on any adventure with confidence.

Wet and dry diets

With a heritage originally based around producing food for working dogs alone, Skinner’s have expanded their range of wet and dry diets to cater for dogs of all activity levels and lifestyles. Dry foods like Field & Trial Maintenance (£28.49 per 15kg bag) are less energy dense and have been formulated to provide everything your dog requires, all in exactly the right proportions, while reducing the likelihood of unnecessary weight gain for dogs of lower to moderate activity levels, or those resting or recovering.

Mixes such as Field & Trial Working 30 (£41.79 per 15kg bag) have higher protein levels (30%) to support the maintenance of the body and provide the building blocks for the repair and regeneration of tissues in highly active dogs. Working 30 also contains elevated fat levels (20%) to provide a concentrated energy source for raised physical output, while also making it highly palatable. Wheat-free recipes with high protein compositions like this are ideal for the replacement of tricky to handle raw diets when on the go, or for dogs with sensitive systems. Wherever possible the vegetables and grains used are sourced locally.

Quality diet

It is entirely natural for owners to worry about maintaining the quality of their dog’s diet. However, the state-of-the-art Skinner’s factory ensures that the fixed formulas of their full spectrum of foods remain exactly the same: never dipping in caliber or falling below your dog’s high standards, keeping them running smoothly and operating at their very best.

Not content simply to nourish the nation’s dogs, Skinners are also keen to educate their owners to provide them with peace of mind when it comes to their dog’s health and welfare. Buying Skinner’s food is more than just choosing a tailored nutrition plan for your dog, it is joining a community of likeminded pet owners. For this reason Skinner’s offer a free online advice centre with regularly published articles from their in-house team of nutritionists covering topics from how to transition your dog to a new diet, to what plants to steer clear of on woodland dog walks each spring. If the advice centre doesn’t contain what customers are looking for, Skinner’s encourage dog owners to email their nutrition team free of charge at nutritionsupport@skinners.co.uk.

Skinner’s have made invaluable contributions to the health and satisfaction of generations of Britain’s canines from puppies to older dogs, allowing them to perform, recover and thrive across all environments. They truly understand the bond between dogs and their families and continue to innovate in order to safeguard and celebrate that relationship. To find out more and see the full range of products and services visit Skinners.