September is one of the great turning points in the shooting calendar. The first days of the season bring with them a familiar sense of anticipation. Guns are checked, coats come out of the cupboard, dogs are brought steadily back into work and cartridge bags are filled with purpose again.

For many game shots, the first day back is as much about rhythm as it is about results. It can take a drive or two to settle in, to read the birds properly and to feel fully back in step with the field. That is why the small details matter. The right cartridge, chosen with care, gives confidence before the first bird is even called.

Eley Hawk has been part of that preparation for generations. With a heritage dating back to 1828, the brand is well known across the game shooting world but its range continues to move with the sport. Today, that means offering cartridges that deliver the performance expected in the field while also giving shots practical choices as more shoots contemplate lead alternatives.

The Eley Hawk Pro Eco range is already a well-established element of that offering. Designed for those who want dependable game performance with a more responsible wad option, Pro Eco gives shots a cartridge that feels familiar in use while supporting the direction of modern shooting. It is not about making the day more complicated. It is about giving guns reliable options that are ready for the season ahead.

Steel and bismuth also have an important place within the Eley Hawk game range. Steel is now a practical choice for many suitable guns and shooting situations, offering a strong option for those looking towards lead-alternative loads. Bismuth remains a valuable choice for many game shots too, especially where gun suitability, tradition and performance all need careful consideration.

This is where a good local stockist becomes so useful. Dealers do far more than simply sell cartridges. They know what is being used locally, what suits different types of shooting and what questions are being asked as the season gets under way. For anyone looking again at their cartridge choice this year, a conversation with a trusted stockist can make the decision much easier. It is also worth taking the time to check the practical points before the season gets busy. Gun proofing, choke suitability and the nature of the day should all be taken into account when choosing steel, bismuth or any other game load. Advice from a dealer, gunroom or experienced cartridge supplier can help make sure the cartridge in the pocket is the right one for the gun and the day.

The season has its own way of gathering pace. Early partridge days soon give way to a fuller diary, and before long the focus turns to pheasants, colder mornings and more demanding conditions. Having cartridges sorted early means one less thing to think about when the first proper day arrives.

For Eley Hawk, the focus remains simple: cartridges that game shots can trust. From established Pro Eco options to steel and bismuth loads, the game range has been developed to give confidence in the field and choice at the cartridge counter.

To find your nearest Eley Hawk stockist, visit the Eley Hawk website and use the dealer locator. Your local dealer can help you explore the game range, talk through Pro Eco, steel and bismuth options, and ensure you are ready for the season ahead.