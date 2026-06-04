Fieldcraft gets you into position, Pulsar Symbion’s multispectral ability adds clarity by day and confidence by night

Stalking has changed in the 173 years The Field has been covering sporting life. Has any other country sport had their quarry list expanded? Wild boar are back on the menu for UK shooters and wild deer populations have exploded, reaching levels not seen for 1000 years. For recreational stalkers and professional deer managers, the landscape has changed and expanded.

Modern deer management must answer increased and complex pressures of population and land use. This year the government announced a 10-year plan to tackle deer impact and Natural England has introduced a new, streamlined night shooting licence, CL55, which came into force in February 2026. Scoping, and for licence holders hunting, in poor visibility and low light, through forestry and dense undergrowth will increase.

The right kit

Skill and safety are essential in all conditions, that means being sure of what you see. The right kit can really help. Technology expands what is possible, more and more gadgets are available but the field is no place for excess luggage. Which is where the Pulsar Symbion comes in. These rugged and water resistant binoculars provide multi-spectral capability with picture in picture and combined modes, wide-field scanning (DXT50) or long-range precision (DXR50), a built-in 1,500m laser range finder coupled with photo and video recording with 64GB of storage to record your adventures. Designed with easy to master controls, for single-handed use, it’s perfect for quick focus and recognition.

Peace of mind with Symbion

In autumn light can go quickly, and morning hunts are often hampered by low lying mist – wonderfully picturesque but not conducive to success for stalking. It is reassuring to know that, spotting a cullable beast in changing conditions, you will be able to keep it in sight – reliable identification of a single animal from a browsing group, even in cover, helps turn frustration into a successful cull. Symbion gives stalkers peace of mind, the 4k digital picture gives clear definition during the day, reinforced by thermal imaging as light is lost, together this offers an unbeatable picture across all conditions.

Whether observing wildlife as recreation or a professional engaged in land and wildlife management requiring reliable identification across various light and terrain the Symbion LRF has you covered. The tripod mount allows secure static set up while the ergonomic single-hand-use design allows for quick confirmation, especially with the option to use thermal and digital images together, either as picture-in-picture or overlaid in one view. The range finder gives accurate information to aid shot placement, reliable game identification, and boundaries where shooting grounds are delineated. One reliable tool optimises your view in all conditions.

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