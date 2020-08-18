Discover Ragley Hall: an extraordinary private venue where 17th-century grandeur meets endless versatility

Looking for a breathtaking backdrop for a wedding? Party? Gathering? Corporate get together? Ragley Hall ticks all the boxes.

The Palladian masterpiece Ragley Hall is the ancestral seat of the Marquess of Hertford and set within 5,500 acres of rolling Warwickshire countryside and Capability Brown parkland.

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Unlike some one size suits all venues, Ragley is a private estate that transforms into your personal space. An experienced team (used to dealing with over 200,000 visitors annually) works tirelessly to tailor every detail, balancing opulent heritage with the genuine warmth of a lived-in family home. From intimate state room receptions and grand celebrations in the baroque Great Hall to festival-style marquee parties on the polo field, every occasion is individual.

Ragley is a magnetic location for creative pursuits, corporate functions, and high-profile gatherings. Its historic lavishness makes it a sought-after canvas for TV and film productions — doubling as Versailles in Doctor Who and featuring in Netflix’s The Crown—as well as premier fashion shoots, product launches, and country sports. (See some of the events previously held at Ragley.)

Beyond its grand events, Ragley is a living, sustainable estate. Championing LEAF-marque certified farming, biodiversity, and local community, the Estate operates on a true “field-to-fork” ethos, producing organic crops, game, and venison.Guests can immerse themselves in the estate’s atmosphere by staying in one of Ragley’s dog-friendly holiday properties, complete with wood-fired hot tubs. Choose the romantic Arrow Lodge gatehouse (sleeps 2), the Scandi-inspired Ridgeway Farmhouse (sleeps 8), or the historic 16th-century Hunting Lodge (sleeps 16).

Whether you are planning a cinematic wedding, an immersive corporate retreat, or a major outdoor festival, Ragley Hall offers an unforgettable setting where history and innovation seamlessly align.

Get in touch with the team

Telephone: 01789 338890

Email:

events@ragley.co.uk