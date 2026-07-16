Rizzini 550 RB ‘Sporting’

First impressions of the 550 RB ‘Sporting’ are of an unusually large and attractive rounded-bar side-by-side. It is no lightweight at 8lb 2oz but it is not intended to be. This is a gun primarily designed for competitive shooting. The overall weight, stocking and ribbing are all to that purpose, and Rizzini and importer ASI are to be congratulated for taking what may be seen as something of a risk developing such a specialist tool. This gun has been produced with the US market in mind as well as our own. The weight compares to many sporting over-and-unders and is about 1lb heavier than Rizzini’s (excellent) new flat-rib 550 RB model and indeed most classic-era 12-bore 30in side-by-sides, which typically hit the scales around 7lb.

With its large butt and much elevated rib, the 550 RB ‘Sporting’ looks bigger and potentially more cumbersome than it is. Yet the more you handle the gun, the more it grows on you. Proportions of the 15in stock are generous and the wood on the test specimen was good too, with plenty of swirling figure in the butt but straighter grain going through the grip area itself. The stock ends with a 15mm black rubber pad. Drop at the front of this ample adjustable comb (quite thick without much taper forward) was slightly under 13/8in, and just over 21/4in at heel. Acutely angled and potentially ambidextrous, the grip is large and hand filling with a subtle righthand palm swell (a true left-hand option is offered too). The stock and its grip are especially comfortable and the beavertail fore-end is not overly wide – it does not take the hand too far from the barrels. The only improvement here might be a little more length to the toe, which, as tested, measures only ⅛in more than the length of pull to the centre of the butt sole. An additional ⅛in or ¼in might be specified to positive effect.

On dry mounting this big Rizzini you get the impression not only that it can be controlled in regard to pointing but that it can be securely locked into the shoulder and it feels as if it is going to shoot consistently. With a balance point just forward of the knuckle, its dynamics make it surprisingly willing to move too. The stockmaker has done his job well with a clever, atypical but surprisingly elegant design: it is not normally the sort of butt and grip form I like but it works here. When the trap-shooting-style comb and the full grip are combined, this 550 RB feels particularly secure when mounted. It reminded me in this respect of a Perazzi MX8 competition gun with which I once campaigned.

Considering the action aesthetics, the rounded bar and deep scroll engraving work well and the scalloping to the rear of the action pleases the eye. This is a big gun, built for a purpose as noted, but it is an unusually pretty one too. The standout feature of the model is the substantially elevated and inclined, tapered (11mm- 8.5mm) and ventilated sighting rib. This rises about 12mm above the barrel line some 125mm (5in) from the gun’s breech. A short ramp leads neatly to it; there is no step. The rib also has a 3mm centre channel and the front bead is white, which some may like – although my own preference is always for a small metal bead as it doesn’t dominate vision and is more durable.

What about the monobloc barrels internally? These have 3in chambers and are proofed for high-performance steel shot, with elongated forcing cones and relatively tight bores at 18.4mm. The 550 RB comes with five long 70mm multichokes. These are of conventional form with a parallel first section, leading to a conic area progressing to a parallel constriction forward.

Technical

The 550 uses a trigger-plate action similar to many Italian over-andunders, with sears hung from the top strap, coil mainsprings and an inertiaoperated single-trigger mechanism. Bolting is conventional with Purdeyinspired double lumps and a classic Scott spindle. A vertical shaft and cam mechanism connects the top-lever to the locking bolts: pushing the lever rotates the spindle, drawing back the bolts to unlock the barrels and open the gun. When fired, the strikers go forward and rebound slightly to facilitate opening. The helical mainsprings here are captive with guide rods going through them ending in a short threaded section and a captive nut. The coil-sprung ejector work has elements that remind of both Cogswell & Harrison and Baker (but without the box). Small hinged cams in the knuckle of the action are pushed forward by the cocking rods as the hammer falls; the cam then pushes a retaining claw out of the way, allowing the ejector to trip.

Shooting impressions

The high-ribbed 550 RB ‘Sporting’ surprised from the first shot. With a balance about 1/2in forward of the hinge point, it moved well for a heavy gun. Targets were broken decisively with modest felt recoil. The extraordinary rib seemed, almost mysteriously, to direct the pattern where the eyes looked. Regulation was sound and the inertia single-trigger function was reliable with minimal creep. The gun shot even better than another 550 RB, a flat-ribbed pigeon-style gun, used for comparison the same day (which also impressed). The high rib and large comb allow for shooting with a more erect and relaxed head position. While the extra weight and ribbing make it a surprisingly precise gun, it is in no way slow, as noted. Overall, it’s an intriguing sporting arm and one that I would like to shoot for longer to understand fully. Meantime, as is, this specialist tool is clearly capable of winning competitions.