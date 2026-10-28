How to host a shoot lunch and make yours memorable for all the right reasons

Serve cold spreads for early-season partridge or warm grouse days on the hill. (If you’re looking for shoot lunches for warmer weather, see our ideas for shoot lunch salads.) During cold winter months, a hot meal is non-negotiable. Soup is always an excellent way to start things off. (See The Field’s soup recipes here.) Stick to traditional, hearty comfort foods like venison shepherd’s pie, beef casserole, or steak and kidney pie. (See The Field’s top pie recipes.) Don’t economise on the wine or port. Avoid serving substandard, paraffin-tasting red wines or harsh ports. Given the overall investment in a shoot day, guests deserve something respectable. (Read our advice on good shoot day wines.) Be cautious with homemade liqueurs. Unless they are tried-and-tested staples like damson gin or whisky, give cloudy homemade concoctions or experimental brandies a miss. Prioritize proper preparation. Ensure hot dishes are served properly heated and cooked through. Relying on rushed defrosting or malfunctioning equipment can leave food frozen solid in the middle. Offer classic comfort puddings. Follow main courses with warming, crowd-pleasing desserts. Fruit crumbles (such as apple and blackberry) and traditional bread-and-butter pudding are prime choices. (Try The Field’s rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding recipe.) Always end with a solid cheese selection, such as a good Somerset cheddar or a fine Stilton. Pay homage to tradition by pairing Stilton with brown ginger cake. Choose the right venue for the weather. Match the location to the conditions—whether sitting in the heather by a loch, dining in a dedicated hut, or using a converted barn or stable. Separate lunch huts or bothies are ideal on wet days to avoid cumbersome wardrobe changes required for a main house dining room. Strike a balance between hospitality and sport. Keep lunch generous and restorative without becoming overly extravagant or overly meagre. A shoot lunch should be a joyful, welcoming break that enhances the day’s sport. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.