How to host a shoot lunch and make yours memorable for all the right reasons
- Serve cold spreads for early-season partridge or warm grouse days on the hill. (If you’re looking for shoot lunches for warmer weather, see our ideas for shoot lunch salads.) During cold winter months, a hot meal is non-negotiable.
- Soup is always an excellent way to start things off. (See The Field’s soup recipes here.)
- Stick to traditional, hearty comfort foods like venison shepherd’s pie, beef casserole, or steak and kidney pie. (See The Field’s top pie recipes.)
- Don’t economise on the wine or port. Avoid serving substandard, paraffin-tasting red wines or harsh ports. Given the overall investment in a shoot day, guests deserve something respectable. (Read our advice on good shoot day wines.)
- Be cautious with homemade liqueurs. Unless they are tried-and-tested staples like damson gin or whisky, give cloudy homemade concoctions or experimental brandies a miss.
- Prioritize proper preparation. Ensure hot dishes are served properly heated and cooked through. Relying on rushed defrosting or malfunctioning equipment can leave food frozen solid in the middle.
- Offer classic comfort puddings. Follow main courses with warming, crowd-pleasing desserts. Fruit crumbles (such as apple and blackberry) and traditional bread-and-butter pudding are prime choices. (Try The Field’s rum and ginger sticky toffee pudding recipe.)
- Always end with a solid cheese selection, such as a good Somerset cheddar or a fine Stilton. Pay homage to tradition by pairing Stilton with brown ginger cake.
- Choose the right venue for the weather. Match the location to the conditions—whether sitting in the heather by a loch, dining in a dedicated hut, or using a converted barn or stable. Separate lunch huts or bothies are ideal on wet days to avoid cumbersome wardrobe changes required for a main house dining room.
- Strike a balance between hospitality and sport. Keep lunch generous and restorative without becoming overly extravagant or overly meagre. A shoot lunch should be a joyful, welcoming break that enhances the day’s sport.
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