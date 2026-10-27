Nigel Teague – founder of Teague Precision Chokes

Think your shotgun needs some choke? Nigel Teague is the man to go and see.

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Nigel Teague

Nigel Teague has sold his business to Westley Richards but remains a consultant for that firm while gunfitting and regulating from his old premises as well. Nigel Teague began with an engineering apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce in 1960. He went on to set-up the firm’s quality auditing system before going it alone at Ladyswood and launching Teague Precision Chokes to produce the exquisitely machined, thin-wall tube that made his reputation in the shooting world. Later, he introduced a range of after-market chokes for mass-produced guns. “Thin-wall chokes provide the opportunity to modify fixed-choke guns with no difference in barrel balance,” he says. He warns, though, “People can get too worried about chokes. I would say the first few thou makes the biggest difference and the good shot needs more than the average performer; I use 5⁄8 and 3⁄4 for most of my game-shooting. But don’t get distracted.”

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The right choke can make a difference. But do make sure your sport doesn’t fall foul of the curse of the ever-changing choke. Pick your preferred arrangement and stick to it.



This article was originally published in 2015 and has been updated.

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