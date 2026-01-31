Perfect for tailgate picnics says Philippa Davis
With their light, crispy layers of buttery pastry, vol-au-vents are best eaten in the great outdoors. You can start from scratch with the cases but no one will judge you for using shop-bought ones (though sadly these often don’t come with the pastry ‘hats’). When taking these coronation pheasant vol-au-vents to a picnic I tend to assemble them in situ as I like to be generous with the filling, which makes them more challenging to safely transport. Any leftover filling can be used in a sandwich or as a great topping for a jacket potato. Serves 12.
Coronation pheasant vol-au-vents
Ingredients
- 12 x 4-5cm-sized cooked vol-auvent cases
- 2 pheasant breasts
- 2 tsp medium curry powder
- 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 25g mayonnaise
- 100g crème fraîche
- 6 tbsp double cream
- 1 heaped tbsp apricot jam or mango chutney
- 3 tbsp toasted almond flakes, roughly chopped
- 3 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp lime juice
To serve: A few extra sprigs of coriander
Method
- Season the pheasant breasts with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the curry powder.
- In a frying pan on a medium heat add the rapeseed oil then sear the pheasant breasts on both sides until brown.
- Add a small splash of water (or you can use dry sherry) to the pan then place on a lid – it just needs to be big enough to fit over the breasts.
- Turn the heat down a little and cook for a few more minutes or until the meat is just cooked through. Remove to a plate to cool completely.
- In a bowl whisk together the mayonnaise, crème fraîche, double cream, apricot jam, chopped toasted almond flakes, chopped coriander and lime juice with a little salt and pepper.
- Finely chop the cooked pheasant, then stir into the bowl. Check for seasoning and balance, and feel free to add more curry powder for even more of a kick. Keep chilled until ready to use.
To assemble: Give the filling a stir, then pile a spoonful into each of the pastry cases. Top with a sprig of coriander and a pastry hat.
You might also like to read: The Field’s 10 best pheasant recipes
For more recipes like this, subscribe to our foodie newsletter The Field to Fork and receive a complimentary of Decanter magazine’s Wine Lovers Travel Guide.