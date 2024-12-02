Eat what you shoot. Here are The Field's top 10 best pheasant recipes, which will take you through from the start to the end of the season.

The Field‘s top 10 best pheasant recipes will inspire you to greater heights with suppers, snacks and dinners. You don’t have to make the same old pheasant casserole over and over, as our dishes will show you. (In fact, a pheasant casserole is really better for older birds, later on in the season.)

Our best pheasant recipes are simple or more elaborate showstoppers — but one thing they all have in common is that they are delicious.

10 OF THE BEST PHEASANT RECIPES

1. Perfect roast pheasant with white wine and charlotte potatoes

This perfect roast pheasant recipe was developed after adding wine to the pan to keep the bird moist and experimenting with different ingredients. It’s a good way to cook younger birds, which are more succulent and tender, so try this one earlier in the season.

We’re always looking for new ways to cook pheasant breasts. En papillote is French for ‘in parchment’, Philippa Davis steamed pheasant breast en papillote is wonderfully moist and tender.

Celebrate wild game and excellent cheese produced in the UK, with Philippa Davis’ pheasant schnitzel burger with British-style brie. Definitely one for children and people who don’t think they will like game.

On cold, dark winter evenings, Philippa Davis’ butter pheasant and cabbage makes for the perfect warming supper. It uses a marinade, so if you can start it the day before, all the better.

This is a quick game supper that is fun, flavourful and prepared in under 30 minutes. Try pheasant nachos.

Add a game twist to your Sunday roast with Philippa Davis’ salt-crust baked pheasant with truffle butter. Don’t worry, the taste of salt isn’t overpowering, it’s just a new way of cooking.

Pheasant Kiev is an economical and tasty dish that suits family suppers during the winter months. Again, another novel way of using pheasant breasts.

This pheasant carbonara is the perfect comfort food supper, and even works well if the dog has mangled the bird. Try Mike Robinson’s recipe here.

You need extra patience and the touch of a fairy for Tom Godber-Ford Moore’s pheasant scotch quails eggs, but these moreish morsels are a guaranteed crowd pleaser for shoot elevenses.

We are often overlook Italian flavours for game, but this Italian pheasant recipe – named after Gennaro Contaldo – shows that they make an excellent combination.

TIPS FOR COOKING PHEASANT

Pheasant is uncomplicated to cook, whether you are an experienced game chef or a beginner. It makes a flavoursome, and sustainable, substitute for chicken – use it in your favourite recipes accordingly.

Think about how far through the season it is when deciding on your pheasant dish. Dryness is a criticism often levelled at pheasant and older birds can come under this description. Long, slow cooking is the answer, so casseroling is perfect. But at the start of the season you can roast young birds whole. One way of seeing how old the bird is is to look at the claws – an older pheasant will have more wear and tear to the claws.

Even the most experienced game cook can be challenged by an older pheasant’s tendency to dryness. Mike Robinson offers his useful tips for dealing with this in his recipe for the best way to cook pheasant breasts.