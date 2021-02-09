Celebrate wild game and excellent cheese produced in the UK, with Philippa Davis' pheasant schnitzel burger with British-style brie

Britain produces a wealth of excellent cheeses and we should all be using them in our kitchens, says Philippa Davis. This pheasant schnitzel burger with British-style brie will put a frozen brace to wonderful use while making a fun supper.

For more advice on how to turn your game into burgers fit for winter suppers and barbecue fare come summer, read how to make the best pheasant burgers.

PHEASANT SCHNITZEL BURGER WITH BRITISH-STYLE BRIE

The schnitzel burger requires a brie or camembert-style cheese, such as Tunworth (Hampshire cheeses); Shakespeare (Book and Bucket, Dorset); Clava (Connage Highland Dairy).

Serves 2

Ingredients

Pheasant marinade

2 skinless pheasant breasts, thick part butterflied

3 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp oregano

Quick red onion pickle

½ small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tsp sherry vinegar

Pheasant schnitzel

1 free-range egg

1 tbsp milk

55g breadcrumbs

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

25g cornflour

2 tbsp vegetable oil

120g British-style brie

2 brioche burger buns

Assembly

2 handfuls rocket

2 tbsp cranberry sauce

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp wholegrain mustard



Mix the pheasant breasts with the marinade ingredients, season and then chill for at least 2 hours.

In a small bowl, season and mix the red onion with the sherry vinegar.

For the schnitzel, mix the egg with the milk.

Mix the breadcrumbs with the paprika, oregano and some seasoning.

Taking one breast at a time, scrape off a little of the yogurt then dip in the cornflour, then egg mix and finally the breadcrumbs.

Heat your grill to high.

In a pan on a medium heat add the oil. Fry the breasts on both sides until they are golden and almost cooked through. Top with cheese and melt under the grill for a few minutes.

For assembly, mix the mustard with the mayonnaise and spread onto the bottom half of the buns. Top with rocket, the schnitzel, cranberry sauce, the red-onion pickle then the top of the bun before devouring.