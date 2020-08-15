How to make the best pheasant burgers

Game isn't just for winter suppers - it makes excellent barbecue fare, too. Our simple recipe for pheasant burgers will put your frozen stock to fantastic use this summer

Don’t leave your game festering in the freezer over the summer. It should not be the reserve for winter suppers, as game makes excellent BBQ fare, too. This recipe for pheasant burgers is simple to make and scrumptious cooked on the grill. Plus, the secret addition of sausage meat will avoid any disappointing, dry burgers. While it’s a particular Field favourite for smalls, it is also an excellent supper to encourage guests trying game for the first time.

Use last season’s game to fuel your summer BBQs and picnics. Our top 7 best summer game recipes give plenty of inspiration for fun, game twists on classic fare. Make pigeon sausage rolls and pheasant pasties to pack up in a picnic hamper while the hare and pigeon kebabs are best barbecued. And we have a super roast grouse recipe highly recommended for your first brace of the season.

HOW TO MAKE PHEASANT BURGERS

As our kitchen is being overhauled and will not be ready for some time, we have decided to copy some old American friends and barbecue whatever the weather. Often we are given pheasants and are wondering how they will work in a burger. Can you offer some advice and a recipe?

BH, by email

Pheasant burgers can be dry but the addition of sausagemeat or minced pork makes them succulent. For four burgers place 450g (1lb) minced pheasant in a bowl with 200g (7oz) sausagemeat, a medium shallot, chopped, two tablespoons each of chopped parsley, chives and thyme, a tablespoonful each of chopped rosemary and sage, a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, two tablespoons tomato ketchup, a teaspoon of salt and a few good twists of ground black pepper. Mix thoroughly and form the mixture into four burgers. Cook on the barbecue for approximately four minutes on both sides until the juices run clear.