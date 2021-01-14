On these cold, dark winter evenings, Philippa Davis' butter pheasant and cabbage makes for the perfect warming supper

Warming game suppers are exactly what is needed for these dark, January nights. Philippa Davis’ butter pheasant and cabbage makes an excellent supper for two.

Cabbage was considered a luxury by the ancients, but now it has a far humbler reputation. For something different, try our cabbage ‘burrito’ with partridge spicy slaw – a fun, Tex Mex-inspired version of ‘stuffed’ cabbage.

BUTTER PHEASANT AND CABBAGE

Serves 2 as a main

Ingredients

Spice mix

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground cardamom seeds

2 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of black pepper

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp ground coriander seeds

4 ground cloves

Pheasant marinade

4 tbsp plain yogurt

1 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed with a little salt

20g peeled and finely grated ginger root

2 tbsp spice mix

1 pheasant, skin off and jointed into legs and breasts

Butter sauce

4 tbsp butter

1 medium onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely sliced

20g peeled and finely grated ginger

1 tbsp spice mix

400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp white sugar

220g hispi cabbage, roughly chopped

200ml double cream

To serve

10g fresh coriander

For the spice mix, mix the spices together.

For the pheasant marinade, mix everything together with the pheasant then leave to marinate in the fridge for one hour.

For the butter sauce, in a large pan on a medium heat, sauté the onion, garlic and ginger in the butter for five minutes. Push the onions to one side and add the pheasant and marinade. Lightly colour each side then add a tablespoon of spice mix, the tomatoes and sugar; swill the tin out with a little water and add to the sauce.

Simmer on a low heat with a lid on for an hour; the pheasant legs should be tender.

Blanch the cabbage in lightly salted boiling water and drain.

Add the cooked cabbage and cream to the pheasant and cook gently for 10 minutes.

Serve hot with basmati rice and a sprinkle of coriander.