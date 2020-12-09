For a game supper that is fun, flavourful and can be prepared in under 30 minutes, Philippa Davis recommends pheasant nachos

Many of our favourite ways to cook game takes time, but a pheasant supper doesn’t have to mean slaving in the kitchen for hours on end. Philippa Davis’ pheasant nachos take less than 30 minutes to put on the table. They work well as a light lunch, snack or as part of a Mexican feast. Plus is it so bright and flavourful, it certainly cheers up a drab, dark day.

For more suppers best saved for when you are lacking time or enthusiasm, pheasant chow mein can be prepared and served in just 15 minutes. And it is an excellent example of how game can lend itself to bold flavours.

PHEASANT NACHOS

This colourful and vibrant nacho recipe is great for a light lunch, snack or as part of a Mexican-inspired feast.

Serves 2

Ingredients

Marinade

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 garlic clove, crushed with a little salt

Zest of 1 lime

2 tsp lime juice

1 tbsp olive oil, plus 2 tbsp for frying

2 skinless pheasant breasts, cut into 1 cm-wide strips

Toppings

100g grated hard cheese, eg manchego, cheddar, goat’s cheese

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

1 tbsp finely sliced red chilli

3 tbsp coriander leaves

10 cherry tomatoes

2 tsp lime juice

3 tbsp sour cream

150g plain tortilla chips

For the pheasant marinade, mix all the marinade ingredients in a bowl then toss through the pheasant. Leave for about 15 minutes.

For the toppings, quarter the cherry tomatoes, season with salt and pepper and toss with the lime juice.

To serve and assemble, cook the pheasant in a frying pan in the extra tablespoons of olive oil on a medium to high heat, with all the marinade. It should take about 1 to 2 minutes.

Scatter the tortilla chips onto your serving plate.

Spread the hot, cooked pheasant on top of the nachos, then top with the cheese, spring onions, chilli, coriander leaves, marinated tomatoes and sour cream.