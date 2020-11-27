Game for supper doesn't have to mean slaving for hours in the kitchen, says Philippa Davis. This pheasant chow mein takes just 15 minutes

Many of the best ways to cook game are slow suppers, admits Philippa Davis. But this pheasant chow mein will on the table within just 15 minutes.

From warming kitchen suppers to morsels to pocket, follow The Field’s top 10 best pheasant recipes for inspiration to see you through the season. Pheasant carbonara makes for a hearty and quick mid-week supper.

PHEASANT CHOW MEIN

The bolder flavours of pheasant make it perfect for dishes such as chow mein, a fried-noodle dish that can be made with a range of sauces and spices. This dish can be on the table in about 15 minutes.

Serves 2

Ingredients

Pheasant marinade

2 skinless pheasant breasts, cut into

1cm-thick strips

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar or dry sherry

A pinch of white pepper

2 tbsp sesame oil

Noodles

2 nests of egg noodles

1 + 1 tbsp sesame oil

Omelette

2 free-range/organic eggs

2 tbsp soy sauce

Pinch of red chilli

2 tsp sunflower oil to cook

Stir-fry

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 tsp freshly peeled and grated ginger

100g bean sprouts

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 small pak choi, finely sliced

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander

For the pheasant marinade, mix all the marinade ingredients in a bowl with the pheasant and leave while you prepare the rest of the dish.

Cook noodles as per instructions then rinse with cold water and drain. Toss through a tablespoon of sesame oil and leave to one side.

For the omelette, crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk in the soy and chilli.

Put a frying pan or wok on a medium to high heat, add the 2 teaspoons sunflower oil then cook the eggs to make an omelette.

Once cooked, slip onto a plate, leave to cool then cut into thin strips. Don’t wash the pan.

For the stir-fry, place the pan back on a medium to high heat.

Add the tablespoon sunflower oil and the ginger and garlic. Fry for about 20 seconds then add the pheasant and all the marinade. Stir well and cook for a minute then add the rest of the stir-fry ingredients. Cook for a couple more minutes, stirring often; you want the pak choi to soften a little. Spoon the stir-fry mix into a bowl and place the pan back on a medium heat.

Add a tablespoon of sesame oil to the pan, add the noodles and fry for about a minute, then stir in the sliced omelette and stir-fried pheasant and veg mix. Toss together, then serve.