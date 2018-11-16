The top 10 best pheasant recipes

As the season presses on, make the best of your brace and get it from shot to pot with The Field's top 10 best pheasant recipes

The 1 October has been and gone and as the freezer starts to fill, it is time to expand your game repertoire and put new suppers on the table. The Field’s top 10 best pheasant recipes will see you straight through the season, and beyond. Whether you are a keen game chef, or just learning, pheasant is simple to cook. Simply think of it as a more flavoursome, and sustainable, chicken. And substitute it into your favourite suppers accordingly. Whether you are cooking for a full house, shoot party, smalls or even the uninitiated take inspiration from The Field’s top 10 best pheasant recipes. Which will you cook first?

PHEASANT RECIPES

Follow the season and you can’t go far wrong with your brace. Old birds have a tendency to dryness, and need long, slow cooking. But at the start of the season you can roast the bird whole. Plump straight for the perfect roast pheasant with white wine and charlotte potatoes. Not too heavy, perfect for this time of year and guaranteed to please a full house.

For some proper cold weather comfort food, perfect for a post-sporting day kitchen supper, our pheasant, madeira and kale pie will warm the cockles. Or our pheasant carbonara is hearty and quick. And it makes use of the birds that were retrieved less than perfectly.

If you are looking for ways to deal with a pheasant glut, be adventurous. The chorizo, pheasant and prawn paella is straightforward and scrumptious. And it demonstrates how pheasant is an an excellent chicken substitute.

And if you have smalls to feed, pheasant Kiev makes for a popular supper. By easily avoiding dryness, it is our most small-friendly dish. Or the pheasant fajitas make a fun family supper to share round. When the months get sombre, think sombrero.

Pheasant works fantastically if you are serving shoot elevenses too. Try pheasant and tarragon sausage rolls on the shoot party. Or if you are feeling adventurous, pheasant scotch quails eggs are as delicious as they are impressive.

And finally, one thing to not forget. You can make the best pheasant stock from the carcasses. Simply follow the best pheasant stock and soup and leave it bubbling in the bottom of the Aga.

PHEASANT COOKING TIPS

Pheasant’s tendency to dryness can scupper even the experienced game cook. You can’t go far wrong with the Field’s top 10 best pheasant recipes, but there is always scope for a secret top tip. Read the best way to cook pheasant breasts for Mike Robinson’s sound advice.

Top 10 best pheasant recipes

Pheasant Kiev

Chorizo, pheasant and prawn paella

Pheasant fajitas

The best pheasant stock and soup ever

Pheasant Guidwife

Perfect roast pheasant with white wine and charlotte potatoes

Pheasant and tarragon sausage rolls

The Field’s Pheasant carbonara

Pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce

