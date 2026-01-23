This warm winter salad plays with some classic French flavours and combinations that work wonderfully with the pheasant meat writes Philippa Davis. Serves 2 as a starter.

Roast pheasant warm winter salad with beetroot, blue cheese and walnuts

Ingredients

Beetroot

2 medium beetroot, cleaned but not peeled

Dressing

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp apple juice

40g blue cheese, crumbled

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pheasant

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 pheasant breasts (find all our pheasant breast recipes here)

4 sage leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salad

80g watercress, roughly chopped

40g walnuts, roughly chopped

Method

Beetroot

Place the beetroot in a pan of cold water, bring to a boil then simmer with a lid half on until cooked, about 40 minutes. Drain and leave until cool enough to handle, then peel and slice into wedges. Keep warm for serving.

Dressing

In a bowl mix together the sour cream, apple juice, blue cheese and oil with a little seasoning.

Pheasant

Place a frying pan on a medium heat, then season and brown the pheasant breasts skin side down in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Once golden, turn the breasts skin side up, reduce the heat and add the sage leaves. Fry for a couple of minutes until the meat is cooked through. Turn off the heat and rest for 2 minutes then add the rest of the oil and the lemon juice. Salad In a bowl mix the watercress, walnuts, beetroot and dressing.

To assemble

Pile the salad on to a warm serving plate. Slice the pheasant breasts and place on top then pour over the pan juices and sage.

