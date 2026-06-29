This magnificent Elizabethan house is the ideal place for a country getaway with friends or

family, offering space for both socialising and peaceful seclusion, says Rosie Macdonald

Finding a weekend date that 14 friends can all make is tricky enough; finding a house that meets everyone’s requirements is even harder. Salvation arrived in the form of Cothelstone Manor: a magnificent Grade II Elizabethan house beautifully situated on the southern slopes of the Quantock Hills in Somerset. It forms part of a traditional working estate that has been in the Warmington family since 1792.

We were welcomed at the door by the delightful young owner, Hermione Warmington, who, with the help of school friend and interior designer Edward Bishop, has made Cothelstone Manor a complete stunner of a house in which to stay. A welcome gift of a magnum of English sparkling wine was swiftly cracked open before choosing rooms and unpacking. All the luxurious bedrooms are named after fields on the estate: Catchy, Fuzzy Down and Rooks Field. The headboard in the last is the same shape as the top of a rook in chess. Beds are large and comfortable with crisp linen and all the touches of an exceptional hotel. The Woodlands room has the sort of magnificent bathroom one could happily stay in all day, its roll-top bath enjoying lovely views across the garden. Professional chefs are available but we chose to do all our own cooking.

An online shop we’d had delivered was unpacked when we arrived – all part of a super service offered by Warmington. The kitchen is superbly fitted with an easy-to-use cooker as well as a large central island that allows the friends not cooking to chat with those who are. The dining hall, with its high ceiling and grand staircase, is the ideal place for a noisy dinner party and parlour games. Or one can peel off after dinner and make use of the exceptional billiards room. It is well equipped with a 3/4-size billiards table, bar, fridge, glassware and dishwasher, plus the cocktail ingredients we brought along for the weekend. Anyone wanting a break from the cacophony can make use of the snug with its fascinating selection of old estate photos and incredibly comfortable sofas.

Part of our criteria was little or no driving. There is just a five-minute drive to Cothelstone Hill, the highest point on the southern section of the Quantocks, or six minutes to Lydeard Hill, known as ‘the gateway to the Quantocks’. Cothelstone has its own racecourse opposite the manor. Sadly, no point-to-points were on during our stay but it offers a lovely walk with some spectacular views and the opportunity to continue on to explore parts of the estate. Any early risers can walk across the fields to collect fresh milk from Warmington’s sister at the family farm, while a quick drive over the hill takes you to the Field Bakery at Gothelney Farm, where fresh sourdough and sweet treats can be purchased between 10am and 2pm every Saturday. If one is lucky with the weather, it is a great spot to enjoy a leisurely breakfast in the courtyard or in the beautiful 17th-century garden with views across the manor and adjacent church.

Cothelstone Manor is a perfect retreat: it’s quiet yet accessible with superb living space, allowing a big group to get together but also find somewhere to escape for a little peace if required. There is no need to venture far, as the extras – croquet, badminton and boule, not to mention the hot tub in the shade of the church (to make one think twice about any bad behaviour) – are enough to occupy everyone. A joyous find.

Cothelstone Manor

From £1,400 a night

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Images: Phyllida Warmington Photography