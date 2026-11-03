Packed with boozy, spiced aromas, this recipe is bound to bring feelings of festive joy on cold, dark winter nights. Serves four.

Rolled haunch of venison with mulled wine sauce

Ingredients

750g–1kg rolled venison haunch, boneless

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

2 medium carrots, scrubbed and chopped into large bite-sized pieces

200g peeled shallots, chopped into small bite-sized pieces

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise

4 cloves, ground

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ orange, cut into quarters, pips removed

200ml red wine

50ml brandy

1 tbsp tomato purée

Method

In a casserole pot over a medium heat, season then brown the venison on all sides in the oil and butter. Remove. Add the carrots, shallots and spices to the same pan. Stirring often, sauté until the vegetables are just starting to soften and are a little browned – about 10 minutes. Stir in the orange, wine, brandy and tomato purée, bring to a simmer then return the venison to the pot. Bring back to a gentle simmer and put on the lid. Cook for about 45 minutes for medium rare, turning the venison halfway through. Leave to rest off the heat with the lid half on for 20 minutes to allow the meat to relax and the juices to redistribute.

To serve

Carve into slices and serve with a spoonful of the cooked vegetables and mulled wine sauce. This dish is great with smashed celeriac and braised greens with garlic.

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