An American classic with a British twist created by Philippa Davis

Thought to hail from the Midwest, sloppy joes are an all-American classic made with beef. My recipe gives them a British twist by using wild venison, which brings a rich, gamey depth. I like to finish mine with a few crunchy crisps tucked inside. Serves 8. (Find more venison recipes here.)

Venison sloppy joes

Ingredients

800g venison mince

2 large red onions, peeled and finely diced

4 small garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp cold-pressed oil (rapeseed or olive)

1 tbsp dried oregano 100ml tomato ketchup

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp yellow mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

A splash of Tabasco

400ml game stock

To serve

8 hamburger buns

80g watercress

8 handfuls of salted crisps

Method

In a large saucepan on a medium heat season and fry the venison mince, onion and garlic in the butter and oil until the meat is lightly browned and the onion has slightly softened. Stir in the oregano, ketchup, sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco and game stock. Bring to a simmer and turn the heat to low. Cook for 15-30 minutes, stirring often. The finished consistency should be a little less wet than a bolognese. Check the seasoning.

To serve

Toast the buns, place a handful of watercress on the bottom half and stack with a spoonful of venison, some crisps and then the top half of the bun. Serve with plenty of paper napkins.

Love food? Sign up to The Field to Fork monthly newsletter for the inside track on food, drink, places to eat and places to stay.