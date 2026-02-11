Pasanda, meaning ‘favourite’, is a mild, rich, creamy and indulgent Indian curry writes Philippa Davis. Serves 4.

Venison pasanda is a useful way to use up your freezer stash.

Venison pasanda recipe

Venison marinade

80g plain yoghurt

2 tsp dried cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp chilli powder 1

tbsp garam masala

1 tsp ground cardamom seeds

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp paprika

300g stewing venison, cut into chunks

Sauce

2 tbsp ghee

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbsp green cardamom pods

2 yellow onions, sliced

2 large cloves of garlic, finely sliced

15g ginger, sliced

3 tbsp ground almonds

200ml light game stock

1 tbsp tomato purée

20g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

To serve

40ml double cream

2 tbsp toasted almond flakes

Method

Venison marinade

Whisk the marinade ingredients together, season and stir in the venison. Chill in the fridge for 4-12 hours.

Sauce

Preheat the oven to 150°C fan/Gas Mark 2. Place a lidded casserole pan on a medium to low heat then add the ghee, cinnamon stick and cardamom pods. Cook for a couple of minutes then add the onions, garlic and ginger. Stirring often, cook until the onions have started to soften. Stir in the venison along with the marinade, ground almonds, game stock, tomato purée and half the coriander. Bring to a simmer, cover with a cartouche and lid, and place in the oven. Cook for 2 hours, stirring after 1 hour.

To serve

Once cooked, stir in the double cream and check the seasoning. Serve hot with the remaining coriander and the flaked almonds sprinkled on top.

For exclusive recipes and the inside track on places to eat, stay and drink, subscribe to our The Field to Fork newsletter and get a complimentary copy of Decanter’s Wine Lover’s Travel Guide.