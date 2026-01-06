A prep-ahead seasonal starter that will ensure your next country house party goes with a bang, says Philippa Davis

This Mexican-inspired dish of fried flour tortillas stuffed with cooked pheasant, cheese, herbs and spice can be prepped in advance and cooked just before serving. Serves 8. (See our other make-ahead recipes here.)

Spicy pheasant taquitos

Ingredients

2 tbsp cold-pressed rape or olive oil

4 skinless pheasant breasts, sinews removed

200g cream cheese

150g cheddar, grated

20g fresh coriander, stalks and leaves finely chopped

2 tbsp ground cumin

1-2 tsp red chilli flakes

8 x mini/18cm diameter flour tortillas

Oil for frying

40g butter, melted

Relish

150g shallots

1 lime, zest and juice

20g coriander

To serve

2 baby gem lettuce, shredded

2 limes, each cut into quarters

8 tbsp sour cream

Method

Add the cold-pressed oil to a frying pan on a medium heat. Season then brown the pheasant on both sides and cook for a couple of minutes until just done. Allow to cool before cutting into thin strips. In a bowl combine the cream cheese, cheddar, coriander, cumin and chilli flakes with a little seasoning then stir in the pheasant. Spoon 1/8th of the pheasant mix on to a tortilla and form into a log, then roll into a tight cylinder with open ends. Position seam-side down in a box and repeat. These can now be covered and kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours until ready to cook.

Relish

Peel and finely slice the shallots and place in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper then mix in the lime zest and juice. This can be done up to 24 hours ahead. Toss in the coriander just before serving.

To cook

Place a large frying pan on a medium heat and add 2mm of oil. Fry the taquitos on all sides until golden then brush with the melted butter. Cut in half on an angle.

To serve

Divide the lettuce between your plates. Top with a cut taquito, a spoonful of sour cream and a pile of relish (having first tossed through the coriander).

This recipe is taken from the January 2026 edition of The Field. Click here to subscribe and take advantage of our latest offer.