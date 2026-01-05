Perfect for a cold, dark, wintry day says Philippa Davis
These meaty, savoury pancakes are perfect if you are craving comfort food on a cold, dark, wintry day. Serves 2.
Ingredients
Pancakes
- 100g plain flour
- 1 free-range egg
- 250ml whole milk
- 1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil plus extra for frying
Filling
- 1 onion, peeled and finely sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter plus extra for greasing
- 100g pork sausage meat
- 1 tbsp caraway seeds, lightly ground
- 1 pheasant, skinned and boned then the breast and thigh meat medium chopped (the rest can be used for stock)
- 1 tbsp sweet paprika plus a little extra for dusting
- 200g chopped tinned tomatoes
- 400ml light game stock
- 1½ tbsp plain flour
- 100ml sour cream
To serve
- 2 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped
Pancakes
- In a bowl season the flour with salt and pepper then briefly whisk to form a well.
- Beat the egg into the milk then slowly whisk into the flour to form a smooth batter.
- Use the batter to make 4 26cm-diameter pancakes as per your normal method.
Filling
- In a pan on a medium heat season and sauté the onion and garlic in the butter and oil until softened and just golden.
- Stir in the sausage meat and caraway, season and cook until the meat browns.
- Add the pheasant and paprika, cook for a few more minutes to brown the meat then add the tomatoes and game stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes on a medium heat. Check the seasoning.
- Strain the meat through a sieve so the juices are caught in a large jug.
- Mix the flour with the sour cream and whisk into the meat juices. Pour this back into the pan and bring to a simmer. The sauce should thicken.
- Lightly grease a medium-sized baking dish with butter. Divide the meat between the 4 pancakes, placing it in short horizontal logs just below the centre. Fold up the bottom and the two sides then continue to roll to form a closed parcel. Place seam-side down in the baking dish and repeat with the others.
- Pour the sauce around the pancakes and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve hot with the extra sour cream and a sprinkling of chopped parsley.
