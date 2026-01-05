Perfect for a cold, dark, wintry day says Philippa Davis

These meaty, savoury pancakes are perfect if you are craving comfort food on a cold, dark, wintry day. Serves 2.

Ingredients

Pancakes

100g plain flour

1 free-range egg

250ml whole milk

1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil plus extra for frying

Filling

1 onion, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

1 tbsp butter plus extra for greasing

100g pork sausage meat

1 tbsp caraway seeds, lightly ground

1 pheasant, skinned and boned then the breast and thigh meat medium chopped (the rest can be used for stock)

1 tbsp sweet paprika plus a little extra for dusting

200g chopped tinned tomatoes

400ml light game stock

1½ tbsp plain flour

100ml sour cream

To serve

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

Pancakes

In a bowl season the flour with salt and pepper then briefly whisk to form a well. Beat the egg into the milk then slowly whisk into the flour to form a smooth batter. Use the batter to make 4 26cm-diameter pancakes as per your normal method.

Filling

In a pan on a medium heat season and sauté the onion and garlic in the butter and oil until softened and just golden. Stir in the sausage meat and caraway, season and cook until the meat browns. Add the pheasant and paprika, cook for a few more minutes to brown the meat then add the tomatoes and game stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes on a medium heat. Check the seasoning. Strain the meat through a sieve so the juices are caught in a large jug. Mix the flour with the sour cream and whisk into the meat juices. Pour this back into the pan and bring to a simmer. The sauce should thicken. Lightly grease a medium-sized baking dish with butter. Divide the meat between the 4 pancakes, placing it in short horizontal logs just below the centre. Fold up the bottom and the two sides then continue to roll to form a closed parcel. Place seam-side down in the baking dish and repeat with the others. Pour the sauce around the pancakes and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Serve hot with the extra sour cream and a sprinkling of chopped parsley.

