There is nothing better than proper, British comfort food, best enjoyed by the Aga following a day in the field. Mary Berry's steak and ale pie is a Field favourite

Spring has not quite sprung and we’re still hankering after some proper, British comfort food. There is no better kitchen supper than Mary Berry’s steak and ale pie. Best enjoyed piping hot straight from the oven, with a generous side serving of mash and greens.

A proper home cook knows that you can’t go wrong with a recipe from Mary Berry. So don’t leave the spoils of the season fesering in the freezer. When you next have a house full of guests, try Mary Berry’s raised game pie.

MARY BERRY’S STEAK AND ALE PIE

Taken from The Complete AGA Cookbook.

Serves 4-6

2–3 tablespoons sunflower oil

500g (1 lb 2 oz) stewing steak, cubed

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons flour

1 × 500ml (18 fl oz) bottle of local ale

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

225g (8 oz) button mushrooms, quartered

280g (10 oz) all-butter puff pastry

Beaten egg, to glaze

You will need 4–6 individual pie dishes or 1 large 1.75 litre (3 pint) pie dish.

Measure the oil into a pan. Add the steak and quick fry on the Boiling Plate until browned – you may need to do this in batches. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.

Tip the onion into the pan and fry for a few minutes. Add the flour, stir and cook for a minute, then slowly stir in the ale. Return the meat to the pan, season and add the mushrooms. Bring to the boil, cover with a lid and transfer to the floor of the Simmering Oven for about 2 hours, or until the meat is tender. Turn into a pie dish and leave to cool.

Roll out the pastry to cover the top and then glaze with the beaten egg.

BAKING IN AN AGA

Place on the grid shelf on the floor of the Roasting Oven and cook for 20–25 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and the meat heated through.

BAKING IN A CONVENTIONAL OVEN

Brown the meat in a non-stick frying pan on the hob, then cook slowly in an oven preheated to 160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 3 with the other ingredients for about 2 hours or until tender. Assemble the pie, increase the temperature to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 and cook for about 20–25 minutes.