Short boots are no longer confined to ambling around the garden. Increasingly, ankle length

(or shorter) designs are as feature-packed as their taller counterparts.

Small but perfectly formed short boots for outdoor wear.

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A heel kick ledge makes these boots super-easy to take off: handy after particularly long or muddy forays in the field. There are all the facets – including a cushioning insole and durable tread – you’d find in a long boot packed into 6in.

Price £85

They may be almost shoelike in proportions but these diminutive boots pack a punch. They are waterproof, have an EVA midsole for shock absorption and are fleece lined.

Price £124

A hard-wearing, all-round boot designed for toughness with all day comfort. The footbed is insulated to keep feet toasty, while a wick away inner deals with moisture control.

Price £99.95

These good-value boots are heavy with practical features: an elasticated side panel ensures a snug but flexible fit, while fully insulated neoprene ensures feet stay warm even on chilly days.

Price £59.99

You might like to read our guide to the best gumboots and the best boots and brogues for fieldsports.