Having a reliable gun slip is of paramount importance on the shooting field. The Field presents its guide to the best gun slips

When you have a good gun slip in your possession you hardly notice the potential flaws a bad slip can cause you. Aching shoulders, weak leather or worst of all – a wet gun. To put your mind at ease The Field has chosen a selection of the best gun slips.

BEST GUN SLIPS

Croots

Byland Leather Shotgun Slip

Featuring a traditional flap and buckle opening and an additional zip for easy drying this slip is a classic. It has a hand-sewn blocked muzzle end and padded fleece lining to protect the gun from any wet weather. The slip can hold 30in and 32in barrels.

RRP: from £255.95

philipmorrisdirect.co.uk

Teales

Devonshire Leather Double Gun Slip

This classical leather double gun slip is crafted from oiled dark tanned leather hide and is stitched with strong, oiled thread. It will hold all guns with barrels up to 30 inches comfortably and securely.

The leather is tanned using vegetable dyes reducing chemical inputs and is cut to Teales’s own pattern that gives a straighter leading edge. The buckles are made of metal, with the inner lining of protection from the synthetic wool mix.

The design features a fold over sleeve and buckle for extra gun security and a zip that runs the length of each slip. The gun slip can be personalised on the eye on the tongue, at the top of the slip with up to 5 letters, (max 40mm high). Personalisation is included within the price of the slip.

RRP:from £269.95

philipmorrisdirect.co.uk

Purdey

Bridle Leather Slip

The reliable choice for transporting your equipment, the Bridle Leather Slip is crafted from premium bridle leather, offering exceptional durability and a protection. The sheepskin lining ensures a snug and secure fit, while the locking leather carry strap provides added convenience and peace of mind, ensuring that the slip stays securely closed.

Available in 28in, 30in and 32in barrel sizes.

RRP: £995

purdey.com

Harkila

Retrieve Shotgun Slip

This smart canvas and leather shotgun slip is smart enough for any game day. The fleece lining helps to protect the woodwork and your barrels from potential knocks, as well as helping to absorb moisture.

RRP: £219.99

harkila.com

Fine Shooting Accessories

Ostrich Gun Slip

An eye catching slip that stands out from the crowd with its textured look and feel. The design is fit for the very best guns providing great protection coupled with its traditional British style. These slips are made to order in the UK by truly talented crafts people.

RRP: from £850

fineshootingaccessories.com

Melvill and Moon

Shotgun Slip

Modelled on the classic gun slips of old, the rendering is well padded, lined with pig skin (or suede – to order), has solid brass fittings and leather trim. Made from heavy duty 510g 100% cotton canvas, Oil impregnated pull up bovine leather trimmings.

RRP: £270

melvillandmoon.co.uk